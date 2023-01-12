Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

ECB's Stournaras says rates to rise until certainty inflation moving to 2%

01/12/2023 | 10:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of the European Central Bank (ECB) is pictured outside its headquarters in Frankfurt

ATHENS (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will continue raising interest rates until there is certainty that inflation is de-escalating towards the 2% target over the medium term, Greek central bank chief Yannis Stournaras said on Thursday.

Inflation hit double digits late last year but has now appeared to peak and the ECB's focus is slowly shifting from stopping its rise to just how quickly it can get it back down to its 2% target.

A European Central Bank's survey showed on Thursday that euro zone consumer expectations for inflation finally declined in November.

"(ECB) rates are expected to increase further until the recent positive sign of the de-escalation of inflationary pressures turn into a certainty of approaching the 2% target over the medium term," ECB Governing Council member Stournaras said in a letter, addressed to Greek central bank workers.

Stournaras said that the fact that there was no price-wage spiral away from the 2% target for now was positive.

"This gives us the courage to continue the anti-inflationary policy without interest rate hikes that would cause a deep recession", he said.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Conor Humphries)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.20% 0.6427 Delayed Quote.0.84%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.31% 1.12588 Delayed Quote.0.18%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.18% 0.689912 Delayed Quote.0.50%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.28% 0.011419 Delayed Quote.1.06%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.38% 0.925318 Delayed Quote.-0.34%
Latest news "Economy"
10:52aJPMorgan shuts down financial planning website Frank after suing founder
RE
10:44aECB's Stournaras says rates to rise until certainty inflation moving to 2%
RE
10:40aDocuments marked classified found in Biden's Wilmington garage -White House
RE
10:38aPartial outage continues at Norway's Sverdrup oilfield
RE
10:30aBritish teachers fail in bid to strike over pay as turnout falls short
RE
10:28aU.N. chief says onus on North Korea to return to talks
RE
10:26a3D printing reaches new heights with two-story home
RE
10:24aAstronomers discover Milky Way galaxy's most-distant stars
RE
10:21aMexico energy dispute not discussed at North America summit, Lopez Obrador says
RE
10:18aIndia's ruling party tightens grip on Kashmir
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. consumer prices fall in December; weekly jobless claims edge down
2TSMC Q4 profit up 78%, beats market expectations
3Analyst recommendations: American Tower, Direct Line, Experian, Netflix..
4Nokia Core Networks portfolio in full compliance with all GSMA security..
5Signify provides update on its performance in Q4 2022

HOT NEWS