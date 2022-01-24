Log in
ECB's Villeroy: ECB to do what is necessary to bring inflation around 2%

01/24/2022
Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau attends a meeting in Paris

PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will do whatever is necessary to bring inflation down to around 2%, ECB member and Bank of France governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Monday.

"If needed, the European Central Bank, the Bank of France will do what is necessary to bring inflation to around 2%," Villeroy told Europe 1 radio. "Monetary policy must neither be a brake to growth nor an accelerator to inflation. So we must assess the good pace for normalizing monetary policy," he added. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Jason Neely/Sudip Kar-Gupta)



