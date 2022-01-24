ECB's Villeroy: ECB to do what is necessary to bring inflation around 2%

PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will do
whatever is necessary to bring inflation down to around 2%, ECB
member and Bank of France governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau
said on Monday.
"If needed, the European Central Bank, the Bank of France
will do what is necessary to bring inflation to around 2%,"
Villeroy told Europe 1 radio.
"Monetary policy must neither be a brake to growth nor an
accelerator to inflation. So we must assess the good pace for
normalizing monetary policy," he added.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon;
Editing by Jason Neely/Sudip Kar-Gupta)