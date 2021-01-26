ECB's Villeroy says financing conditions key to policy transmission

PARIS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank remains
committed to its inflation target but has to focus on financing
conditions to ensure its accommodative monetary policy flows
freely through the economy, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de
Galhau said on Tuesday.
While long committed to keeping euro zone inflation in the
medium term close to but less than 2%, the ECB has during the
coronavirus crisis pledged to maintain "favourable financing
conditions" to help the bloc recover from the economic fallout
of the pandemic.
"Our goal is and remains inflation," Villeroy, who is also
head of the French central bank, said during an online panel
hosted by the World Economic Forum.
"Why do we speak of financing conditions? Because ensuring
favourable financing conditions are the conditions for the full
transmission of this accommodative monetary stance," Villeroy
added.
ECB policymakers are set to debate at their next meeting how
they gauge "favourable financing conditions" as they have so far
not spelled out how those are measured, four sources told
Reuters last week.
Villeroy said that the ECB looked at a broad range of
"intermediary indicators" and was prepared to use the full power
as well as flexibility of its policy tools to ensure a smooth
transmission to the economy.
"Monetary policy is not only about quantities, it is also
about the quality of its transmission. And it is not limited to
one single indicator or one automatic rule like yield curve
control, it incorporates judgment and discretion," he added.
ECB policymakers are to debate at their March 10-11 policy
meeting which indicators should be included, whether they should
be looked at individually or condensed into an index, and how
this should be communicated - if at all, Reuters sources said.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Nick
Zieminski)