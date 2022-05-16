ECB's Villeroy says too weak euro threatens price stability

PARIS, May 16 (Reuters) - The euro's weakness on currency
markets could threaten the European Central Bank's efforts to
steer inflation towards its target, ECB policymaker Francois
Villeroy de Galhau said on Monday.
The euro on Thursday hit its lowest against the dollar since
2017. It traded slightly above that early on Monday.
The euro's weakness makes imported dollar-denominated goods
and commodities - like oil - more expensive, fuelling price
pressures that have already driven euro zone inflation to record
levels.
"Let me stress this: we will carefully monitor developments
in the effective exchange rate, as a significant driver of
imported inflation," Villeroy told a conference at the Bank of
France, which he also heads.
"A euro that is too weak would go against our price
stability objective."
The U.S. Federal Reserve has tightened monetary policy more
aggressively than its euro zone counterpart, though the ECB has
signalled it is likely to join other major central banks in
raising borrowing in July.
Villeroy said that a "decisive" ECB governing council
meeting could be expected in June followed by an "active summer"
on the monetary policy front.
"The pace of the further steps will take into account actual
activity and inflation data with some optionality and
gradualism," he said.
Policymakers should "at least move towards the neutral
rate", he added, at which the central bank's monetary stance is
neither stimulating the economy nor holding it back.
The ECB's deposit rate stands at -0.5%, meaning banks are
charged for parking their idle cash at the central bank. It has
been in negative territory since 2014.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Toby Chopra and John
Stonestreet)