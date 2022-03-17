Log in
ECB's Visco says Ukraine carries "significant risk" for financial stability

03/17/2022 | 08:40am EDT
Interview with ECB's policymaker Visco in Rome

ROME (Reuters) - The war in Ukraine poses considerable dangers for global financial stability, European Central Bank governing council member Ignazio Visco said on Thursday.

"The Russian invasion of Ukraine has changed the macroeconomic scenario almost overnight," Visco, who is also governor of the Bank of Italy, said at an online conference on financial stability and regulation.

"In the current situation, even financial stability faces significant risk from potential energy supply disruptions and their consequences for the real economy and intermediaries, as well as from dislocations in financial markets," Visco said.

(Reporting By Gavin Jones, editing by Giulia Segreti)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS