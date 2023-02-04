Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

ECB's Visco says caution warranted in policy tightening

02/04/2023 | 06:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The sun sets behind behind the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt

MILAN (Reuters) - The European Central Bank can proceed "with the due caution" in tightening its monetary policy given that short-term inflation expectations dropped sharply and longer-term ones remain under control, a top policymaker said on Saturday.

ECB Governing Council member Ignazio Visco, who is also the Bank of Italy's governor, warned that an excessive tightening would have "serious implications" for economic activity and financial stability.

He reiterated that he saw this as a risk that carried the same weight as the danger of a too gradual tightening.

The ECB this week raised its key rate by 50 basis points and said it would replicate the move in March.

"The policy tightening can now continue with the due caution, carefully assessing the implications for the economy and inflation prospects of the measures that have already been adopted," Visco told the annual conference of Italy's Assiom-Forex financial markets association.

(Reporting by Valentina Za and Andrea Mandala; Editing by Keith Weir)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.00% 0.6411 Delayed Quote.1.90%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.01% 1.1163 Delayed Quote.-0.83%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.09% 0.691238 Delayed Quote.-0.16%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.51% 0.011231 Delayed Quote.-1.08%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.00% 0.926526 Delayed Quote.-1.86%
Latest news "Economy"
08:00aEarthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes Eastern New Guinea region- EMSC
RE
07:55aIndia's market regulator says markets stable amid Adani stock rout
RE
07:46aUkraine, Russia swap prisoners; bodies of British volunteers returned
RE
07:36aIndia Market Regulator Says During The Past Week, Unusual Price Movement In The Stocks Of A Business Conglomerate Has Been Observed - Statement
RE
07:36aSebi says indian financial market as represented by sensex and n…
RE
07:35aIndia market regulator says any information related to specific…
RE
07:32aPolice tighten security as North Macedonia, Bulgaria honour national hero
RE
07:31aBrazil sinks rusting old aircraft carrier in the Atlantic
RE
07:28aMajor accident causes power outages in Ukraine's Odesa- PM
RE
07:12aItaly's Iccrea studying offers for insurance business
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Signs of market strength cheer U.S. stocks bulls
2Tesla raises Model Y prices by $1,000 after U.S. relaxes tax credit ter..
3Study: More discounts for new cars again
4China must join Ghana debt restructuring effort soon, Germany's Lindner..
5China says political trust with Russia has deepened after envoy's visit

HOT NEWS