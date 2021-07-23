Log in
ECB's Wunsch uncomfortable with multi-year commitment on rates: CNBC

07/23/2021 | 05:34am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: ECB headquarters in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymakers Pierre Wunsch said on Friday he was uncomfortable with the ECB's new guidance, which has been taken as a commitment not to raise interest rates for five or six years.

"My dissent shouldn't be dramatised," Wunsch, the Belgian central bank governor, said in a televised interview with CNBC.

"I guess it boils down to the kind of commitment you can take over a possibly long period of time - we're maybe talking 5 or 6 years, if we look at market expectations."

He added he would have wanted "an escape clause" allowing the ECB to raise rates if faced by risks such as fiscal dominance - that is the central bank setting its own policy to suit a government's financing needs.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)


© Reuters 2021
