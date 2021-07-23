ECB's Wunsch uncomfortable with multi-year commitment on rates: CNBC

"My dissent shouldn't be dramatised," Wunsch, the Belgian central bank governor, said in a televised interview with CNBC.

"I guess it boils down to the kind of commitment you can take over a possibly long period of time - we're maybe talking 5 or 6 years, if we look at market expectations."

He added he would have wanted "an escape clause" allowing the ECB to raise rates if faced by risks such as fiscal dominance - that is the central bank setting its own policy to suit a government's financing needs.

