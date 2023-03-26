FRANKFURT, March 26 (Reuters) - The "impression" of the European Central Bank is that recent turmoil in the banking sector may result in lower growth and inflation rates, the European Central Bank's vice president Luis de Guindos said.

"Our impression is that they will lead to an additional tightening of credit standards in the euro area. And perhaps this will feed through to the economy in terms of lower growth and lower inflation," he told Business Post in an interview posted on the ECB's website.

