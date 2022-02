"Scores are broadly stable, with significant institutions maintaining solid capital and liquidity positions and most banks going beyond the levels dictated by capital requirements and guidance," the ECB said.

The ECB did not name the six banks whose capital levels at the end of the third quarter were lower than the supervisors' total demands, comprised of mandatory capital requirements, discretionary 'guidance' and additional buffers.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)