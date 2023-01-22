Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

ECB set to raise rates by 0.5% in Feb and March, Knot says

01/22/2023 | 04:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: ECB board member Knot appears at a Dutch parliamentary hearing in The Hague

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) is set to raise interest rates by 50 basis points in both February and March and will continue to raise rates in the months after, ECB governing council member Klaas Knot said in an interview with Dutch broadcaster WNL on Sunday.

"Expect us to raise rates by 0.5% in February and March and expect us to not be done by then and that more steps will follow in May and June," Knot said.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.60% 0.6417 Delayed Quote.0.24%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.20% 1.1415 Delayed Quote.1.25%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.44% 0.688601 Delayed Quote.-0.60%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.13% 0.011374 Delayed Quote.0.57%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.20% 0.921234 Delayed Quote.-1.21%
Latest news "Economy"
07:01aMourners gather at Graceland for Lisa Marie Presley memorial
RE
06:56aIndia's HPCL to operate Vizag refinery at expanded capacity from end-June
RE
06:41aAnti-monarchists plan protests at coronation of Britain's King Charles
RE
06:16aAt least five injured after blast at mayor's office in Mogadishu -ambulance worker
RE
06:14aSouth Africa's Eskom says worst power cuts over for now but urges less use
RE
06:12aIndonesian President Jokowi's approval rating at all-time high
RE
06:00aInjured rushed to hospital after L.A. shooting
RE
04:52aUK says it still wants Ukraine to get German-made tanks
RE
04:45aECB set to raise rates by 0.5% in Feb and March, Knot says
RE
04:31aEcb's knot: expect ecb to raise rates by 0.5% in feb and march,…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Putin ally says West's deliveries of new weapons to Kyiv will lead to g..
2Treasury's Yellen breaks ground on rural electrification project in Sen..
3Netherlands sticks to plan to close Groningen gas field by October - FT
4UK says it still wants Ukraine to get German-made tanks
5ECB set to raise rates by 0.5% in Feb and March, Knot says

HOT NEWS