ECB shed Italian bonds in last two months, data shows

The ECB's holding of Italian public sector bonds held as part of its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) shrank by 1.24 billion euros in August and September, likely as a result of bonds maturing and not being replaced.

This followed a 9.76 billion euros increase in the previous two months, when the ECB announced plans to use PEPP reinvestments to prevent bond yields and spreads from rising too far or too fast in the weakest countries.

