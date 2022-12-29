Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

ECB should avoid things that worsen the economy, Italy PM says

12/29/2022 | 07:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Italy's PM Meloni holds her end-of-year news conference in Rome

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday said the European Central Bank should avoid making "pejorative choices" and communicate well on its choices, after its decision to hike interest rates raised financial pressure on Italy.

"In the current situation, it would be better to avoid making pejorative choices," Meloni told reporters at her end-of-year news conference, adding the Italian government respected the autonomy of the central bank.

Earlier this month, the ECB raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points as widely expected, but also signaled that more hikes would follow in the coming months.

Following that move, several ministers in Meloni's right-wing government criticised the European Central Bank and said it risked helping Russia's efforts to undermine the EU economy.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante, editing by Alvise Armellini)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.62% 0.6309 Delayed Quote.-0.97%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.18% 1.1296 Delayed Quote.-4.98%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.14% 0.691032 Delayed Quote.-0.17%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.22% 0.011334 Delayed Quote.-3.84%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.20% 0.939117 Delayed Quote.6.90%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.22% 71.592 Delayed Quote.-7.92%
Latest news "Economy"
08:27aIndia's current account gap widens to 9-year high
RE
08:23aSerbia arrests Afghan general, sniper 'wanted by France' on terror charges - news agency
RE
08:22aIndia persistent core inflation may exert pressure upward pressure on CPI - report
RE
08:20aBC Partners to acquire account-based marketing firm Madison Logic
RE
08:19aPhilippines to formalise 'direct communication' with China over maritime concerns
RE
08:18aBelarus downs Ukrainian air defence missile, no cause for alarm - officials
RE
08:14aEuro zone government bond yields teeter in thin, choppy trading
RE
08:11aItaly pm meloni: monte dei paschi bank dossier has been handled…
RE
08:10aItaly pm meloni: govt is working to create conditions for more l…
RE
08:07aSpain vows more vigilance, protection as murders of women spike in December
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: CarMax, Danaher, Next, Tesla...
2China, HK stocks fall as fears grow of knock-on virus surges
3Asian shares skid as COVID surge in China unsettles investors
4TSMC starts volume production of most advanced chips in Taiwan
5Futures rise ahead of jobless claims data, Tesla jumps

HOT NEWS