ECB should discuss 75 bps rate hike next month, Muller says

08/30/2022 | 10:11am EDT
The logo of the European Central Bank (ECB) is pictured outside its headquarters in Frankfurt

ALPBACH, Austria (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should include a 75 basis point interest rate hike among its options for the September policy meeting given exceptionally high inflation, Estonian policymaker Madis Muller said on Tuesday.

With inflation approaching double digit territory, the ECB is all but certain to raise rates again on Sept. 8 and a host of policymakers are now making the case for another large move following a 50 basis point increase in July.

"I think 75 basis points should be among the options for September given that the inflation outlook has not improved," he told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference. "Still, I'm going into the meeting with an open mind and I want to both see the new projections and hear my colleague's arguments."

He cautioned against being too timid with policy tightening as inflation, still set to go higher before a drop next year is more than four times the ECB's 2% target.

"We should not be too timid with policy moves as inflation has been too high for too long and we are still far below the neutral rate," he added.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)


© Reuters 2022
