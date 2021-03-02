ECB slows down bond purchases despite signal to battle eurozone bond rout

GBP

Sterling is under pressure again from a resurgent US dollar this morning as rising yields return to markets after taking a breather yesterday. The pound's price action is nothing striking as it trades inline with the euro against the dollar, resulting in a flat GBPEUR cross this morning. With tomorrow's budget keenly eyed by investors, sterling is unlikely to deviate from the pack when trading against the broad US dollar today. In the interim, the media is likely to continue leaking parts of the upcoming budget, like an expected £408m package for museums and the arts, while the debate over tax increases continues. Meanwhile, this morning's data saw house prices rise again in February, this time by 0.7% MoM (6.9% YoY) as investors bring forward purchases to make use of the stamp duty holiday. However, tomorrow's budget may see a further three-month extension to the stamp duty holiday, which will only keep fuelling growth in the UK housing market.

EUR

The euro started today's session in the red against the US dollar to mark an extension to the two-day EURUSD decline. Yesterday's European Central Bank data showed a slowdown in bond purchases from €17.2bn to €12bn over the last week, however, markets reacted only mildly to the news as the recent rhetoric by the ECB on rising yields has caught the markets' attention. The central bank has repeatedly voiced concerns about the recent sell-off in eurozone sovereign debt markets, with Philip Lane stating last week asset purchases 'will be conducted to preserve favourable financing conditions over the pandemic period'. This led participants to believe the ECB will increase the pace of its emergency bond purchases to counter the bond rout. Yesterday's comments by policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau reinforced this view, as he stated the ECB 'can and must react against' any unwarranted rise in bond yields that threaten to undermine the eurozone economy. The purchase data does not reflect orders made Thursday and Friday, as transactions take a couple of days to show up in the ECB's balance sheet, which poses upside risks to next week's purchase data if the ECB actually lives up to its words. Comments by the ECB's Panetta at 13:40 GMT will be watched by markets for further hints on the yield-watch.

USD

The US dollar trades firmly on the front foot this morning after a mixed session yesterday. Monday saw the dollar trade in the middle of the G10 pack as developed market yields retraced recent gains after the Reserve Bank of Australia signalled it would purchase more longer-dated securities. However, this morning, normal service has seemingly resumed within the developed market fixed income space. The greenback is enjoying the environment of rising yields and downwards pressure on equities as it fuels a risk-off environment. This morning, the whole G10 currency board trades in the red against the dollar, with the broad DXY index up a quarter of a percentage point. Today, markets will focus on the discussion of the US economy hosted by Fed governor Brainard at 18:00 GMT as it comes during a time when other central banks are keen to temper reflationary bets in fixed income markets. However, unlike its G10 counterparts, the Federal Reserve has struck a laissez-faire tone recently, stating that the rise in longer-dated yields is a positive development as it highlights an improving growth outlook.

CAD

The Canadian dollar enjoyed the rise in US equities yesterday as it rallied 0.59% against the US dollar despite WTI sliding back towards the $60 handle. The Canadian dollar enjoys a strong correlation with the S&P 500 index, with both being a good barometer of overall risk sentiment. With the US equity index experiencing its largest one-day gain in over nine months as it rose 2.38%, the loonie enjoyed the tailwind as it looked to retrace Friday's losses. However, this morning, the loonie's latest price action looks set to be unwound yet again as oil trades back below the $60 handle and the reflationary environment weighs on US equity futures. Yesterday's data saw the Bloomberg Nanos confidence index rise from 58.2 to 59.4 in the last week of February, a likely byproduct of loosening lockdown conditions in Canada. Now, 38% of survey respondents believe the economy will worsen over the next six months, with only 9% expecting house prices to fall in the coming year. Today, December's GDP release will draw all the attention as the full-year results are released. Analysts expect GDP shrank by more than 5% last year, a middling result among advanced economies.

DISCLAIMER: This information has been prepared by Monex Europe Limited, an execution-only service provider. The material is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is, or should be considered to be, financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by Monex Europe Limited or the author that any particular transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research, it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication.