Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

ECB survey sees slower growth, faster inflation this year

04/23/2021 | 04:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Specialists work on a crane in front of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The euro zone economy will grow slower this year than earlier thought while a temporary surge in inflation is likely to exceed a previous projection, a key European Central Bank survey showed on Friday.

The ECB left policy unchanged on Thursday, arguing that copious stimulus is still needed to see a battered economy through yet another wave of the coronavirus pandemic that is keeping much of the services sector shuttered.

But with vaccinations finally progressing, the economy is likely to grow quickly in the coming quarters, even if this rebound is now seen somewhat delayed, the latest edition of the ECB's Survey of Professional Forecasters, a key input in policy deliberations, showed.

The euro zone economy is seen expanding by 4.2% this year, below a previous projection for 4.4%, but next year's growth outlook was upgraded to 4.1% from 3.7%, indicating that the eventual rebound could be steeper than earlier seen.

Still, projections beyond next year were left steady, suggesting that economists see little change in the bloc's growth potential, even as the European Union prepares to deploy a 750 billion euro recovery package.

Inflation this year is now seen at 1.6%, according to the survey, above the 0.9% projected three months ago and also above the 1.5% forecast by the ECB staff in March.

But projections beyond 2021 were left unchanged with the 2025 forecast still at 1.7%, below the ECB's target of almost 2%, indicating that the bank is on course to undershoot its target for well over a decade.

The ECB will next meet on June 10 and policymakers will have to decide whether to cut stimulus as the recovery starts or to maintain support despite what is likely to be a quick rebound.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.07% 0.64157 Delayed Quote.2.25%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.03% 1.15211 Delayed Quote.3.44%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.13% 0.664849 Delayed Quote.3.22%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.04% 0.011081 Delayed Quote.-1.73%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -0.02% 1037.8437 Delayed Quote.-5.38%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.34% 0.829621 Delayed Quote.1.46%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:18aBulgaria's GERB party fails to form a government, new polls loom
RE
04:17aEuro regains poise as data points to stronger recovery
RE
04:15aFROM CHIPS TO DRIVERS, EURO ZONE FIRMS WARN SUPPLY IS TIGHT : Ecb
RE
04:13aECB survey sees slower growth, faster inflation this year
RE
04:13aSpain's Allfunds surges on Amsterdam debut in IPO market boost
RE
04:12aEuro zone recovery accelerated in April as services return to growth - PMI
RE
04:04aActivists dump fake coal outside Lloyd's of London in fossil fuel protest
RE
04:00aBitcoin falls 7% as cryptos stumble over Biden tax plans
RE
03:57aUK retail sales surge before lockdown easing, borrowing leaps, too
RE
03:56aAhead of expected IPO, Pepco takes PEPCO brand to Spain
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar wallows as traders reassess taper timing; cryptocurrencies tumble
2TESLA, INC. : Biden tax fears leave Bitcoin, Ether groggy
3Biden to float historic tax increase on investment gains for the rich
4Asian shares shake off U.S. tax fears; cryptocurrencies slump
5Wall St falls on capital tax increase angst; dollar rises

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ