ECB tells banks to watch all Russian clients in widening of sanctions net -sources

FRANKFURT/MADRID, March 15 (Reuters) - European Union
regulators have told some banks to scrutinize transactions by
all Russian and Belarusian clients, including EU residents, to
ensure that they are not used to circumvent Western sanctions
against Moscow, three sources told Reuters.
The instructions from European Central Bank (ECB)
supervisors mean tens of thousands of Russians and Belarusians
resident in the EU face intense surveillance by their banks,
which are on alert for big payments and deposits as well as new
credit applications, the sources familiar with the matter said.
While EU sanctions against Moscow exempt people holding
temporary or permanent EU residence permits, they place some
restrictions on access by Russian nationals to banking services,
including preventing banks from accepting deposits above 100,000
euros ($110,000) from Russian nationals or entities.
The ECB move brings even EU residents under heightened
scrutiny and would make it harder for them to operate bank
accounts, with one of the sources saying some were already
facing restrictions in Spain. This follows Moscow's invasion of
Ukraine, which the Kremlin describes as a special operation to
demilitarize and "deNazify" the country.
The ECB is checking that banks which it supervises "have in
place the necessary arrangements to adhere to the sanctions,"
including with regards to transactions and relationships with
clients, but it has not issued any guideline beyond the EU's
rules, a spokesperson for the Frankfurt-based central bank said.
Some ECB Joint Supervisory Teams, which include staff from
the central bank and national authorities, have told banks to
tighten control of EU residents too if they come from Russia or
Belarus, the three sources, from banks and watchdogs, said.
While it is not the ECB's role to police sanctions, the
supervisors are concerned that banks in the bloc could incur
hefty fines if their clients channel money on behalf of
sanctioned individuals, two of the sources said.
Supervisors informed the affected banks between the end of
February and early March and gave them a week to comply, two of
the sources said, adding an audit of responses is planned. It
was not immediately clear when this would be completed.
"At first, the measures were focused on those of Russian
nationality, whether they were residents or non-residents, and
later it was extended to Belarusians," one of the sources said.
Most Russians living in the EU are resident in Germany,
where Eurostat says there are more than 230,000, followed by
Spain, with more than 81,000. Other popular places are France,
Italy, Latvia, Czech Republic, Austria and Finland.
Belarusians living in the EU are chiefly in Germany,
Lithuania and Italy, the Eurostat data shows.
'EXISTING RISKS'
In one instance, a Spanish bank has put around 8,000 Russian
clients who are not on the EU sanctions list and are residing in
Spain under surveillance, one of the sources said.
All new lending to Russians who do not have Spanish
residency has been halted and at least one bank will not allow
non-resident Russians to open new accounts, they added.
Italian banks, too, were monitoring all accounts above
100,000 euros held by Russian clients even if they were living
in the EU and were not on the sanctions list, a fourth source
familiar with the situation said.
Asked if lenders were intensifying scrutiny of Russian
clients, the Bank of Spain told Reuters that both supervisors
and banks were "carrying out the necessary controls to assess
the situation and the possible existing risks."
The Bank of Italy declined to comment.
While the banks affected do not have to stop transfers, the
first three sources said they must make additional checks to
establish the source of the money, its destination and purpose.
Supervisors also told banks they should take extra care with
loan applications from Russians or Belarusians, they added.
However, one of the sources said there is nothing to stop
banks from granting credit to a well-established Russian
customer who is not subject to sanctions.
