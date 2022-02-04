Log in
ECB to hike rates next year at latest, Rehn tells paper

02/04/2022 | 11:14am EST
The euro sculpture is seen in front of the European Central Bank headquarters in Frankfurt

HELSINKI (Reuters) - It would be logical for the European Central Bank to hike its key interest rate at the latest by next year, ECB policymaker and Finnish central bank chief Olli Rehn was quoted as saying on Friday.

"If there are no setbacks in the pandemic or the geopolitical situation, it would logical for the ECB to hike its key interest rate at latest next year," he told newspaper Helsingin Sanomat in an interview.

Rehn, who sits on the ECB Governing Council, also said the ECB will ensure that inflation will remain moderate in the medium term.

In a policy turnaround, the ECB on Thursday acknowledged mounting inflation risks and opened the door to a possible rate increase this year.

Rehn said the governing council would be in a better position to assess inflation pressures, especially the impact of Russian power politics on energy prices, at its March meeting.

"However, I don't believe the tensions in Ukraine and in Europe would ease off rapidly but rather we should be prepared for a long war of nerves by Russia," he said.

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen; editing by John Stonestreet, William Maclean)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS