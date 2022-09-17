ECB to inflict pain as it hikes rates into next year, Lane says

(Adds detail, quotes)
WEXFORD, Ireland, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The European Central
Bank could raise interest rates into next year, causing pain for
consumers as it tries to depress demand that is now increasingly
adding to sky high inflation, chief economist Philip Lane said
on Saturday.
With inflation approaching double digit territory, the ECB
delivered two oversized rate hikes in July and September, and
promised even more action as even long term price growth
expectations are now moving above its 2% target.
"We do think that this is going to dampen demand, we're not
going to pretend this is pain free," Lane told a conference.
"Demand is now a source of inflation pressure, it was not six or
nine months ago in the same way it now is."
At 0.75%, the ECB's deposit rate is still too low as it
continues to stimulate the economy, so the ECB's job is not yet
done, Lane added.
Most economists estimate that the neutral rate, where the
ECB is neither stimulating nor holding back growth, is between
1.5% and 2%. Markets however see the top of the rate cycle
higher and investors now price in rates just above 2.5% next
spring.
Lane had argued for months that the current inflation is
primarily due to the shock caused by expensive energy prices.
Monetary policy is largely powerless against such supply shocks
so the ECB was among the last major central banks to hike rates.
But price growth has now broadened out and started to seep
into all aspects of life while robust consumer demand is also
driving prices.
Although Lane said rates could continue to go up at each
remaining meeting this year and may rise early next year, too,
the ECB is keeping an open mind about where to stop and will
decide meeting by meeting.
Lane added that the euro zone economy is likely to flatline
over the winter months and a recession could not be ruled out
given high energy prices and a shortage of natural gas.
"If we think our base case is to barely grow, a technical
recession - falling into a mild recession - cannot be ruled
out," he said separately in an interview with Irish broadcaster
RTE.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries and Padraic Halping; Writing by
Balazs Koranyi
Editing by Christina Fincher and Frances Kerry)