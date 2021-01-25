ECB to invest in Bank for International Settlements' green bond fund (231 KB)

Press release

25 January 2021

ECB to invest in Bank for International Settlements' green bond fund

ECB to use own funds portfolio to invest in BIS' euro-denominated green bond fund

euro-denominated green bond fund BIS' fund invests in renewable energy production and energy efficiency projects

Step marks ECB's contribution to environmental objectives and EU climate goals

The European Central Bank (ECB) has decided to use part of its own funds portfolio to invest in the euro-denominated green bond investment fund for central banks (EUR BISIP G2) introduced by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). With this investment, the ECB contributes, within its mandate, to global efforts to promote environmental objectives - including the EU climate goals - and to combat climate change. The BIS green bond fund invests in renewable energy production, energy efficiency and other environmentally friendly projects.

This investment in the EUR BISIP G2 is part of the ECB's sustainable and responsible investment (SRI) strategy that targets an increase in the share of green securities in its own funds portfolio. Such investment complements direct purchases of green bonds in secondary markets. The ECB already holds green bonds amounting to 3.5% of its own funds portfolio, which has a total market value of €20.8 billion. The ECB plans to increase this share over the coming years.

The EUR BISIP G2 is part of the BIS's green bond fund initiative, which helps central banks to incorporate environmental sustainability objectives in the management of their reserves and capital. In September 2019, the BIS launched a US-dollar-denominated green bond fund under the same initiative.

The ECB is also taking steps to increase sustainable and responsible investments in its staff pension fund. In 2020 all conventional equity benchmark indices tracked by the staff pension fund were replaced with low-carbon equivalents, which has significantly reduced the carbon footprint of the equity funds. The ECB is exploring a possible expansion of use of low-carbon benchmark indices to fixed-income asset classes within its pension fund.

