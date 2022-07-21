ECB to join rate hike club with big move under discussion

* Choice is between 25 bps and 50 bps rate hike
* Inflation uncomfortably high and rising
* ECB to approve 'anti-fragmentation' tool
* Decision at 1215 GMT, press conference at 1245 GMT
FRANKFURT, July 21 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank
will raise interest rates for the first time in 11 years on
Thursday with a bigger-than-flagged move seen as increasingly
likely as policymakers fear losing control of runaway consumer
price growth.
With inflation already approaching double-digit territory,
it is now at risk of getting entrenched above the ECB's 2%
target, requiring rate hikes even if that slows - or crashes -
an economy suffering from the impact of Russia's war in Ukraine.
But policymakers appear far from united on just how fast the
ECB should move with some arguing that it is already a long way
behind the curve, especially compared to global peers like the
U.S. Federal Reserve, while others point to a looming recession
that the ECB risks exacerbating.
The bank until recently was signalling a 25 basis point
increase to be followed by a bigger move in September, but
sources close to the discussion said a 50 basis point increase
would also be on the table on Thursday as the inflation outlook
is deteriorating quickly.
Economists polled by Reuters predicted a 25 basis point
increase but most said the bank should actually hike by 50 basis
points, lifting its record-low minus 0.5% deposit rate to zero.
Complicating the decision, the euro's recent drop to a
two-decade low against the dollar also boosts inflation
pressures, adding to the case for a bigger rate hike even if
that ultimately hurts growth.
"A 50 basis point ECB hike could push the euro up 2% on the
day; more if asset markets were broadly risk-on," Steven
Englander at Standard Chartered said.
A bigger hike would still leave the ECB lagging behind the
Fed's 75 basis point increase last month, especially as a
another 75-basis-point rise by the Fed is priced in for this
month.
If the ECB decided on an immediate 50-basis-point rise it
would have to shield more indebted nations like Italy or Spain
from soaring borrowing costs. So a deal on a new bond purchase
scheme, already close to being reached according to sources,
would also be needed.
When rates rise, borrowing costs on the bloc's periphery
often increase disproportionately and the ECB has promised to
fight this sort of fragmentation with a new instrument.
While not all the details of this tool are expected to be
announced, ECB chief Christine Lagarde is likely to make a firm
commitment and is under pressure to offer financial markets at
least some specifics including on the requirements for
triggering ECB aid.
In June, when she made only a vague commitment, investors
immediately challenged the ECB, pushing up Italian yields to
their highest in a decade, forcing the ECB into a emergency
policy meeting and a stronger pledge.
A firm ECB commitment is all the more important as a
political crisis in Italy weighs on markets.
The yield spread between Italian and German ten-year bonds
widened to 239 basis points on Thursday, not far
from the 250 basis point level it was trading at when the ECB
went into emergency mode last month.
Under a new schedule, the ECB will announce its policy
decision at 1215 GMT, 30 minutes later than previously, while
Lagarde's news conference is due to start 15 minutes later at
1245 GMT.
INFLATION VS RECESSION
Along with Thursday's rate hike, the ECB is also set to
signal a string of subsequent increases. It already flagged a 50
basis point hike for September and that is likely to remain on
the cards.
It is also expected to pledge further moves, though less
likely to make firm commitments.
"Our central case is for a 50 basis point hike in September,
but we think ... the Governing Council will leave the door open
for a larger move," BNP Paribas said in a note. "We still expect
a ... 50 basis point hike in October."
Markets now see around 92 basis points worth of hikes by
September and a combined 170 basis points of moves by the end of
the year, or increases at all four remaining policy meetings,
with several of 50 basis points along the way.
The dilemma for policymakers will be to balance growth and
inflation considerations.
Confidence has already taken a hit from the war in Ukraine,
and high raw materials prices are depleting purchasing power,
pushing the block towards a possible recession, especially with
looming gas shortages over the winter.
Raising rates in a downturn is controversial, however, and
could magnify the pain as businesses and households face higher
financing costs.
"One problem is that, for example, a gas shutdown would not
only hit growth, but would also boost inflation and therefore
the ECB may not immediately become more growth-sensitive," JP
Morgan economist Greg Fuzesi said.
The ECB's ultimate mandate is controlling inflation,
however, and rapid price growth for too long could perpetuate
the problem as firms automatically adjust prices.
Europe's labour market is also increasingly tight suggesting
that pressure from wages is also likely to keep price growth
high.
Some central banks, most particularly the Fed, have made
clear they are willing to crash growth to control inflation
because the risk of a new "inflation regime" setting in is too
high.
But if a recession is coming, the ECB needs to front-load
rate hikes so it gets done quicker.
(Editing by Toby Chopra and John Stonestreet)