ECB to raise growth forecast next week: de Guindos

FRANKFURT, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The euro zone economy is
growing quicker than the European Central Bank expected, paving
the way for eventual withdrawal of copious stimulus, ECB Vice
President Luis de Guindos told a Spanish newspaper.
"The economy is performing better in 2021 than we expected,
and this will be reflected in the projections that will be
published in the coming days," El Confidencial quoted de Guindos
as saying on Wednesday.
"If inflation and the economy recover, then there will
logically be a gradual normalisation of monetary policy, and of
fiscal policy too," he added.
