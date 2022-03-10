ECB to turn off money taps at Ukraine 'watershed' moment

(Repeats with no change to text)
* ECB sets end date on bond buys
* Inflation at a record high - and rising
* Inflation forecasts hiked for 2022-24
* Lagarde says rate moves "data-dependent"
FRANKFURT, March 10 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank
will stop pumping money into financial markets this summer, it
said on Thursday, paving the way for an increase in interest
rates as soaring inflation outweighs concerns about the fallout
from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
With price growth in the euro zone at a record high even
before Moscow began its assault on Feb. 24, the ECB was under
pressure to at least stop adding fuel to the fire through its
long-running asset-purchase program.
While a handful of policy doves at Thursday's meeting argued
the war justified a pause for thought, they were outnumbered as
worries about inflation, which hit a record 5.8% in February and
is seen rising further, dominated the debate.
ECB President Christine Lagarde said the conflict was a
"watershed for Europe," which would curb growth but boost
inflation.
"The Russia-Ukraine war will have a material impact on
economic activity and inflation through higher energy and
commodity prices, the disruption of international commerce and
weaker confidence," she said at a news conference.
But the waning impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the
economy, improved labor market conditions and the prospect of
an easing of supply chain bottlenecks all showed the euro area
was in fundamentally healthy shape, Lagarde added.
While the bank announced modest growth downgrades for this
year and next, it ramped up inflation forecasts more strongly
and now expected price growth of 5.1% this year, 2.1% next year
and 1.9% in 2024.
This fulfills the only outstanding condition that the ECB has
set for its first rate hike in over a decade, namely that
inflation is seen stable at its 2% target.
"Since the ECB now sees its inflation target effectively
achieved, it is likely to raise its key interest rate twice this
year, by 25 basis points each time," Commerzbank's chief
economist, Joerg Kraemer, said.
Indeed investors ratcheted up their bets on rate hikes after
the ECB's decision and now expect it to increase its rate on
deposits by nearly 50 bps by the end of the year.
This would take it back to zero after eight years in which
banks were charged for parking their idle cash at the ECB.
WRAPPING UP
The bank confirmed plans to wrap up its 1.85 trillion euro
Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme at the end of the month
and said purchases under the older and stricter Asset Purchase
Programme (APP) will be smaller than previously planned.
It now expects APP purchases to total 40 billion euros in
April, 30 billion euros in May and 20 billion euros in June.
Previously it had set purchases at 40 billion euros in the
second quarter, 30 billion euros in the third quarter and 20
billion euros in the fourth.
Bond buys in the third quarter will be "data-dependent," the
ECB said, adding that the schedule could still be revised if the
inflation outlook changes.
It said any adjustments in interest rates would take place
"some time" after the end of asset buys, a change from the
previous formulation that purchases would end "shortly before" a
rate move.
"Obviously 'some time after' is an open time horizon which
is data dependent," Lagarde said, when asked repeatedly what
that meant for the timing of a first rate hike.
In a Reuters poll, nearly two-thirds of respondents said the
APP would be shut by end-September, with nearly half saying it
would be in that month.
Yet the move still came as a surprise to many investors, who
expected the ECB to make as few commitments as possible, keeping
options open until there is more clarity about the war.
But ECB staff forecasts published on Thursday showed that
even in a severe scenario where stricter sanctions are imposed
on Russia, euro zone inflation would come in at 1.9% in 2024.
"Contrary to the ECB staff, we can think of several adverse
scenarios under which more ECB support will be needed," Pictet's
strategist, Frederik Ducrozet, said.
The euro quickly firmed on the ECB decision, seen as a
modest victory for conservative policymakers, and bond yields
rallied.
Ten-year German yields rose about 7 basis points
on the decision while the euro was trading at 1.108
versus 1.104 before the decision.
Markets now see around 43 bps worth of interest rate hikes
this year, up from around 30 bps predicted before the meeting.
"All in all, today's decisions are a good compromise,
keeping maximum flexibility in a very gradual normalization of
monetary policy," ING economist Carsten Brzeski said. "A first
rate hike before the end of the year is still possible."
