ECB to weigh more bond buying if war crashes economy -Schnabel

FRANKFURT, March 24 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank
would consider extending its money-printing programme beyond
this summer if the euro zone economy fell into a "deep
recession" because of the conflict in Ukraine, ECB board member
Isabel Schnabel said on Thursday.
The ECB said earlier this month its would end its
bond-buying stimulus scheme this summer and raise interest rates
for the first time in over a decade some time after that, as it
comes to grips with a sudden rise in inflation.
Schnabel, the most hawkish of the six board members who run
the ECB, said the central bank had "left the door ajar" in case
events took a turn for the worse for the euro zone, which is
highly dependent on Russian gas and other raw materials.
"If we now fall into a deep recession due to the Ukraine
crisis, we'll have to rethink that," she told a German web show.
"Otherwise, we'll end the bond purchases in the third
quarter and as soon as we've done that we can raise rates at any
time depending on how inflation develops."
Estonian central bank governor Madis Mueller, another hawk
on the ECB's policy-making Governing Council, said in a Politico
interview the ECB would only extend its Asset Purchase Programme
if there was "a dramatic shift" in the inflation outlook.
His Portuguese peer Mario Centeno, a dove, cautioned the
"normalisation of the ECB's monetary policy will be carried out
gradually and proportionally at the end of this year".
The ECB has said it expects the euro zone's economy to
expand by 3.7% this year and would still grow even if stricter
sanctions were imposed on Russia or supply dried up and
financial markets seized up.
The central bank for the 19 countries that share the euro
sees inflation above or at its 2% target this year and the next
under any scenario.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa
Editing by Chris Reese and Sam Holmes)