Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

ECB to zero in on soured loans this year as economy slows

02/08/2023 | 04:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
European flags are seen in front of the ECB building, in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European Central Bank supervisors will zero in on bad loans this year after finding that some euro zone banks had set too little money aside for them or were slow in recognising the problem, the ECB said on Wednesday.

Presenting its annual review of the sector, the ECB said euro zone banks generally had more capital than required, and a profit boost from rising interest rates had offset the economic damage from the war in Ukraine.

But it demanded more capital from 24 banks that "fell short of coverage expectations related to non-performing loans", inviting them to close that gap this year.

More generally, the ECB had found "persisting risk control deficiencies", particularly in how to classify loans that are at risk of going unpaid.

"Banks need to address persistent weaknesses, particularly in their risk control and governance frameworks, and to assess future developments in a prudent way," the ECB's top supervisor Andrea Enria said in a statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, France's Societe Generale said it had raised its provisions for souring loans in the last quarter, resulting in a 35% decrease in profit from the same period a year earlier.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Christina Fincher)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.11% 0.6497 Delayed Quote.0.86%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.11% 1.1242 Delayed Quote.-0.82%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.05% 0.695686 Delayed Quote.0.53%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.09% 0.011264 Delayed Quote.-0.26%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.25% 0.929541 Delayed Quote.-0.25%
Latest news "Economy"
09:39aRussia's MTS bank has UAE licence -central bank website
RE
09:38aBritain and Italy sign export and investment partnership
RE
09:36aGerman govt advisors reject planned industry climate protection contracts
RE
09:36aRecent threats against Sweden affect security, police say
RE
09:34aHandelsbanken dividend miss, higher costs dent shares
RE
09:33aEU's green light to state aid for Romanian airport annulled by EU's Court of Justice
RE
09:30aTrending: India's Central Bank Hikes Key Rate to Tame Inflation
DJ
09:27aEarthquakes to disrupt Turkey's growth, stretch budget as Erdogan heads to elections
RE
09:24aGulf nations to remain major oil suppliers to India for a 'long time', minister says
RE
09:22aTotalEnergies CEO: Russia sanctions are creating a "grey" oil market
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Adyen 2nd Half Net Profit, Earnings Rose as Revenue Beat Market Views
2SocGen's Q4 profit beats expectations, sees higher bad loan risks
3Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG resolves to propose a dividend distri..
4EMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Poised for Gains After Powell Remarks
5Asian shares rise, dollar staggers after 'dovish' Powell comments

HOT NEWS