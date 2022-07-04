ECB top shareholder Germany lays out conditions for aid to indebted states

* Nagel warns against trying to set spreads
* Sets conditions for his approval of any aid
* Bundesbank chief objected to decision on June 15
* Bundesbank is ECB's largest shareholder
FRANKFURT, July 4 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank's
biggest shareholder, Germany's Bundesbank, laid out its
conditions for providing fresh support to the euro zone's most
indebted countries on Monday after opposing such aid at an
emergency meeting last month.
ECB policymakers pledged to buy more bonds from debt-laden
countries such as Italy at an emergency meeting on June 15 to
contain a widening spread between their borrowing costs and
Germany's as the central bank prepares to raise interest rates.
But Nagel, who disagreed with that decision according to
sources at the meeting, warned on Monday against trying to
decide the right market spread as that was "virtually
impossible" and risked making governments complacent.
"I would thus caution against using monetary policy
instruments to limit risk premia, as it is virtually impossible
to establish for sure whether or not a widened spread is
fundamentally justified," Nagel said in a speech.
Speaking soon after Nagel, ECB vice-president Luis de
Guindos said it was critical to prevent financial fragmentation
between the euro zone's 19 countries if the ECB was to raise
interest rates and fight high inflation - a hot topic in
Germany.
It was the first visible disagreement between Nagel and
Christine Lagarde's ECB since the former took office in January
and tried to end years of conflict between both institutions.
The ECB is trying to bring down yield spreads by using
proceeds from maturing bonds in Germany, and other north
European nations, to buy more Italian, Greek, Spanish and
Portuguese debt. It is also working on a new tool to buy even
more southern European bonds with fresh money.
This will likely leave Germany falling below its quota of
the ECB's bond holdings, as the purchases of peripheral bonds
are unlikely to be matched by larger buying of core paper in the
future, the sources said.
EXCEPTIONAL CIRCUMSTANCES
Nagel set out his conditions for backing a new
spread-fighting scheme.
He said such help should only come in exceptional
circumstances and with narrowly defined conditions - likely a
reference to countries showing financial prudence.
It should not get in the way of the ECB's efforts to bring
down inflation or lessen the pressure on governments to run
sound budget policies, Nagel added.
"Unusual monetary policy measures against fragmentation can
only be justified in exceptional situations and under narrow
conditions," Nagel said.
Sources have told Reuters the new instrument to buy more
southern European bonds is likely to come with strings attached,
such as that a country's debt is deemed sustainable by the ECB
or that it complies with the European Commission's fiscal rules
and economic recommendations.
In another possible concession to Germany, the ECB would
likely drain cash via "liquidity-absorbing" auctions, rather
than outright bond sales that would cause selling central banks
like the Bundesbank to record losses, the sources said.
SETBACK
ECB policymakers who have spoken since the June 15 meeting,
including Belgium's Pierre Wunsch and the Netherlands' Klaas
Knot, two key policy hawks, have backed Lagarde's pledge to
fight fragmentation.
This meant that Nagel's opposition was unlikely to prove an
insurmountable hurdle.
But it would be a setback for two institutions trying to get
along after a decade of disagreements under Nagel's and
Lagarde's respective predecessors - Jens Weidmann and Mario
Draghi.
Lagarde has given national central bank chiefs a bigger say
in policy meetings and Nagel had until now refrained from
publicly criticising decisions.
But Nagel has come under pressure at home over the highest
inflation-rate since the 1970s and the perception that ECB
policy was designed to support indebted states such as Italy and
Greece rather than keep prices in check.
