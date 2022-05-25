ECB unlikely to discuss balance sheet reduction this year: Knot

DAVOS, May 25 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is
unlikely to discuss any reduction in its oversized balance sheet
this year as policy normalisation should focus on rate hikes,
Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot said on Wednesday.
"We’ve been saying that we won’t touch the balance sheet for
the foreseeable future or at least well beyond lift off," Knot
said in a World Economic Forum panel. "So I don’t expect any
discussion on that at least for the remainder of this year and
into next year."
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Toby Chopra)