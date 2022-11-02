ECB wants to put banks on schedule to meet climate goals

FRANKFURT, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Euro zone banks still
largely fail to meet the European Central Bank's climate
disclosure and management expectations, and laggards who keep
failing deadlines could be forced to hold more capital, the ECB
said on Wednesday.
Supervising the euro zone's biggest banks, the ECB has been
pushing lenders to start factoring climate issues into how they
run their business, but boards have been slow to recognise the
issue and adapt their business models.
"The glass is filling up slowly but it is not yet even half
full," ECB board member Frank Elderson said in a blog post. "Too
many banks are still hoping for the best while not preparing for
the worst."
"We detected blind spots at 96% of banks in their
identification of climate-related and environmental risks in
terms of key sectors, regions and risk drivers," he added.
In an attempt to force action, the ECB is putting banks on a
schedule, and they will have until the end of 2024 to meet all
supervisory expectations.
By next March, lenders will have to adequately categorise
climate and environmental risks and must conduct a full
assessment of their impact.
Then by the end of 2023, the ECB expects banks to include
climate and environmental risks in their governance, strategy
and risk management. All other criteria must then be met by the
close of 2024.
"The deadlines will be closely monitored and, if necessary,
enforcement action will be taken," Elderson, the vice chair of
the ECB's supervisory board, said.
The ECB already imposed "binding qualitative requirements"
on more than 30 noncompliant banks in its annual supervisory
review and for a small number of banks, this impacted their
final scores, which then influences how much capital a lender is
required to hold, the ECB added.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)