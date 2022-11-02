Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

ECB wants to put banks on schedule to meet climate goals

11/02/2022 | 06:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FRANKFURT, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Euro zone banks still largely fail to meet the European Central Bank's climate disclosure and management expectations, and laggards who keep failing deadlines could be forced to hold more capital, the ECB said on Wednesday.

Supervising the euro zone's biggest banks, the ECB has been pushing lenders to start factoring climate issues into how they run their business, but boards have been slow to recognise the issue and adapt their business models.

"The glass is filling up slowly but it is not yet even half full," ECB board member Frank Elderson said in a blog post. "Too many banks are still hoping for the best while not preparing for the worst."

"We detected blind spots at 96% of banks in their identification of climate-related and environmental risks in terms of key sectors, regions and risk drivers," he added.

In an attempt to force action, the ECB is putting banks on a schedule, and they will have until the end of 2024 to meet all supervisory expectations.

By next March, lenders will have to adequately categorise climate and environmental risks and must conduct a full assessment of their impact.

Then by the end of 2023, the ECB expects banks to include climate and environmental risks in their governance, strategy and risk management. All other criteria must then be met by the close of 2024.

"The deadlines will be closely monitored and, if necessary, enforcement action will be taken," Elderson, the vice chair of the ECB's supervisory board, said.

The ECB already imposed "binding qualitative requirements" on more than 30 noncompliant banks in its annual supervisory review and for a small number of banks, this impacted their final scores, which then influences how much capital a lender is required to hold, the ECB added. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.23% 0.64874 Delayed Quote.1.53%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.20% 1.16088 Delayed Quote.-2.51%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.05% 0.742942 Delayed Quote.6.72%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.41% 0.012205 Delayed Quote.3.68%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.20% 1.010183 Delayed Quote.15.02%
Latest news "Economy"
06:04aUK's Rishi Sunak to attend COP27 climate summit
RE
06:03aMarketmind: Downbeat on the downshift
RE
06:02aIsrael markets slip as Netanyahu is seen returning as PM
RE
06:02aMicrosoft's president warns of talent shortage for tackling climate change
RE
06:01aFlorida school mass shooter to be sentenced to life in prison
RE
06:00aApple reseller Redington Q2 profit up as India sales of phones, laptops rise
RE
06:00aWanted: an oxygen monitor reliable for all races
RE
06:00aU.S. corn farmers wary of vomitoxin, latest stress on global grain supplies
RE
06:00aBoeing investors seek clarity, realistic goals after a series of setbacks
RE
06:00aFTSE 100 steady, midcaps fall ahead of key Fed meeting
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Energy crisis chips away at Europe's industrial might
2TeamViewer AG: Q3/9M 2022: TeamViewer with strong profitability and goo..
3Maersk sees demand for container shipping slowing as Q3 tops forecast
4INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares lower as all eyes on Fed policy meet
5DKSH : Performance Materials Opens New Sustainable Distribution Center ..

HOT NEWS