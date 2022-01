"We understand that rising prices are a concern for many people, and we take that concern very seriously," she said after price growth hit 5% last month, more than twice the bank's 2% target.

"Our commitment to price stability remains unwavering," she said in a speech. "We will take any measures necessary to ensure that we deliver on our inflation target of 2% over the medium term."

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)