ECB will do what is needed to meet 2% inflation target -Villeroy

02/08/2022 | 01:42pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The G7 Finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Chantilly

PARIS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will do everything necessary to steer inflation back to its 2% target over time, Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Tuesday.

Euro zone inflation rose to a record of 5.1% year-on-year in January, adding to doubts that price pressures are not as mild and temporary the ECB had so far expected.

Villeroy told French lawmakers that inflation in France would gradually fall in the coming months and that new forecasts plotting the path lower would be issued in mid-March.

"I guarantee that we, the European Central Bank and the Bank of France, will do what is needed for inflation to return to around 2% over time," Villeroy told the finance commission of the lower house of parliament.

Investors have brought forward their bets on the ECB's first rate hike in more than a decade after its President Christine Lagarde opened the door last Thursday to such a move and acknowledged mounting inflation risks.

"Reactions in recent days may have been very strong and too strong," Villeroy said. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Alison Williams and Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS