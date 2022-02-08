ECB will do what is needed to meet 2% inflation target -Villeroy

PARIS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will do
everything necessary to steer inflation back to its 2% target
over time, Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau
said on Tuesday.
Euro zone inflation rose to a record of 5.1% year-on-year in
January, adding to doubts that price pressures are not as mild
and temporary the ECB had so far expected.
Villeroy told French lawmakers that inflation in France
would gradually fall in the coming months and that new forecasts
plotting the path lower would be issued in mid-March.
"I guarantee that we, the European Central Bank and the Bank
of France, will do what is needed for inflation to return to
around 2% over time," Villeroy told the finance commission of
the lower house of parliament.
Investors have brought forward their bets on the ECB's first
rate hike in more than a decade after its President Christine
Lagarde opened the door last Thursday to such a move and
acknowledged mounting inflation risks.
"Reactions in recent days may have been very strong and too
strong," Villeroy said.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas;
Editing by Alison Williams and Grant McCool)