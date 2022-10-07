Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

ECB will have to reduce bond holdings in foreseeable future, Nagel says

10/07/2022 | 01:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: European flags are seen in front of the ECB building, in Frankfurt

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will have to reduce its bond holdings in the foreseeable future and the next ECB meetings must send out clear signals that inflation will be countered, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said on Friday.

"We must implement our monetary policy robustly. In the foreseeable future, the Eurosystem will also have to reduce its bond holdings," Nagel said in a interview with newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung .

Nagel said Germany's economic output will probably see a slight decline in economic output as early as the third quarter this year which will likely intensify in the fourth quarter and continue in early 2023.

"But at the moment I assume that it will not be a deep slump. The labour market is also currently very robust," he added.

Germany's 2023 inflation will likely be 6% or more, above the 5.5% inflation forecast for the Euro Zone, he said.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Ludwig Burger)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.23% 0.65359 Delayed Quote.2.88%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.32% 1.13639 Delayed Quote.-3.72%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.46% 0.747049 Delayed Quote.6.56%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.00% 0.012398 Delayed Quote.5.03%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.25% 1.024045 Delayed Quote.14.71%
Latest news "Economy"
01:51pMexican tax chief Raquel Buenrostro named as next economy minister
RE
01:48pChile's Easter Island 'Moai' statues face irreparable damage after wildfire
RE
01:48pPoland appoints temporary governance for Russian firm Novatek
RE
01:47pBrazil's Bolsonaro says ally Trump would have averted war in Ukraine
RE
01:45pAnglo American says it is worried about delays at new Peru copper mine
RE
01:43pECB will have to reduce bond holdings in foreseeable future, Nagel says
RE
01:35pBetting on flexibility, China's Nio will only rent cars in new EU markets
RE
01:34pU.S. Midwest, Mountain West oil activity declines in third quarter - Fed survey
RE
01:32pExplosion destroys Irish service station, injuring a number of people
RE
01:27pUvalde, Texas, school district suspends entire police force in wake of mass shooting
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Samsung Elec Q3 profit likely fell 32% as demand slumps from downturn
2Bank of Korea to go for second big hike on Wednesday: Reuters Poll
3South Korea's won steadies as Yoon promises to help stabilise markets
4CSC and Intertrust have obtained Regulatory Clearance from the Central ..
5Hawkish Fed may not be deterred by spate of inflation-friendly data

HOT NEWS