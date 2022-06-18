Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

ECB won't solve profound debt issues: Rehn

06/18/2022 | 04:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters building is seen in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should limit the rise in borrowing costs of more indebted euro zone members but will not solve their debt issues or let budget concerns dictate monetary policy, ECB policymaker Olli Rehn said on Saturday.

In an emergency meeting this week, the ECB decided to direct bond reinvestment to help nations on the bloc's southern rim, and to devise a new instrument to contain divergence in borrowing costs.

But ECB action will only go as far as preventing "unwarranted" market moves and will not help countries in case of profound debt issues, Rehn, Finland's central bank chief, said at an event organized by the Dallas Federal Reserve.

"We are fully committed to preventing fiscal dominance - and/or financial dominance, for that matter," Rehn said, referring to a situation when fiscal, not monetary, considerations dictate central bank policy.

"In the case of more profound structural economic weaknesses and debt sustainability problems, there is always the option to activate Outright Monetary Transactions."

OMT, a never-used emergency debt purchase scheme, can only be activated if a country is taking part in an economic adjustment programme, a politically unpopular option since the bloc's debt crisis a decade ago.

Borrowing costs have risen sharply around the world this year as high inflation is forcing central banks to rise interest rates to prevent rapid price growth from getting entrenched.

Italy, with gross debt of around 150% of GDP, is among the most vulnerable in the bloc and the ECB sprang into action this week when its 10-year borrowing cost surged, exceeding Germany's by 250 basis points.

Rehn said that help to individual members will only go as far as ensuring that monetary policy gets transmitted to all corners of the bloc and inflation is brought under control.

"While fiscal-monetary interaction is a basic feature of policy coordination in a currency union like the eurozone, it cannot be in contradiction with the independence of central banks," he said.

The ECB promised hikes in July and September, and said further moves are also likely in the fight against high inflation.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by Clelia Oziel)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pN.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic
RE
05:29pN.Korea reports 19,310 new fever cases amid COVID-19 outbreak - KCNA
RE
05:11pIran responds to UAE concerns over Tehran's nuclear plans
RE
04:47pECB WON'T SOLVE PROFOUND DEBT ISSUES : Rehn
RE
04:43pFed's Waller wants another 75-basis-point hike for 'all in' inflation fight
RE
03:06pBitcoin last down 11.3% at $18,134; ether last down 14.2% at $93…
RE
02:16pLithuanian bishops call for scrapping of same-sex partnership bill
RE
02:13pLithuania says sanctions on goods to Kaliningrad take effect
RE
02:08pLithuania says sanctions on goods to Kaliningrad take effect
RE
01:52pSaudi crown prince to visit Egypt June 20 on regional tour - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1How free-wheeling Texas became the self-driving trucking industry's pro..
2Norway oil sector union leader says wage deal is 'good enough'
3Febrile FTSE 100 edges lower as commodity stocks weigh
4Sun Art Retail : 2021/2022 Annual Report
5Futures rebound after rout but recession worries weigh

HOT NEWS