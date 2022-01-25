Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

ECB would respond if inflation stayed above expectations - Lane

01/25/2022 | 06:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A euro sculpture is pictured in front of the headquarter of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank would tighten policy if inflation was seen holding above its target, but such a scenario appears less likely for now, Philip Lane, the bank's chief economist, told a Lithuanian newspaper just over a week before the next policy meeting.

Inflation hit 5% last month, the highest on record for the euro area. However, the ECB sees it dropping back under the 2% target in the fourth quarter, even if some policymakers question this projection, calling it overly optimistic.

"If we saw the data coming in to suggest that inflation would be too high relative to 2%, then of course we would respond," Lane told Verslo zinios.

"So we will adjust all of our policies - whether that's asset purchases, the targeted lending programme, our interest rates - to deliver that goal."

Lane said that, even under this scenario, the sequence of the ECB's moves would follow the bank's guidance, so the first step would be to end asset purchases and only after that would the bank consider raising interest rates.

The ECB plans to reduce the volume of asset buys step by step this year but expects to continue them indefinitely and has essentially ruled out a rate rise this year.

"I find it less likely to think about a scenario where inflation is persistently, significantly above 2%, which would require a serious tightening," he said, adding that wage growth remained unconcerning.

If inflation stabilised around the 2% target, the ECB would "over time" normalise policy, Lane said, without discussing what the normal setting would be after a decade of stimulus.

Lane also said the ECB was increasingly relaxed about the economic impact of COVID-19's Omicron variant.

"It is not turning out to be a factor that will influence the activity levels for the year, it's more the activity levels for a few weeks ... I think there's less concern about Omicron than we had in December," he said.

The ECB will next meet on Feb. 3 but no policy move is expected as the bank unveiled a complex package of measures in December.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Alex Richardson and Kevin Liffey)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.04% 0.6322 Delayed Quote.-0.77%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.14% 1.1925 Delayed Quote.0.46%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.30% 0.701597 Delayed Quote.0.81%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.18% 0.011849 Delayed Quote.0.47%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.42% 0.886981 Delayed Quote.0.25%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:57aFTSE Rises, Royal Mail Gains as Investors Cheer Cost-Cutting Moves
DJ
06:55aStellantis to start exports of some Russia-made vehicles to Western Europe in Feb
RE
06:54aGE forecasts higher profit, cash flow in 2022
RE
06:53aTropical storm kills two, injures 66 in Mozambique
RE
06:52aNvidia preparing to walk away from Arm acquisition - Bloomberg News
RE
06:52aFinland Plans to Raise EUR3 Billion in New April 2043 Government Bond
DJ
06:49aStadium stampede kills eight in Africa Cup of Nations soccer match
RE
06:49aECB would respond if inflation stayed above expectations - Lane
RE
06:49aRussia adds Putin critic Navalny to list of 'terrorists and extremists'
RE
06:47aAbu Dhabi's ADNOC forms unit to issue debt, explore funding
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NATO sends reinforcements and U.S. puts troops on alert as Ukraine tens..
2Credit Suisse's problems mount as lender warns of fourth quarter loss
3Exclusive-Chinese fashion retailer SHEIN revives plan for New York list..
4Indian shares fall amid Fed, Ukraine anxiety; Axis Bank surges
5European stocks pick up; risk appetite hurt by Ukraine fears, Fed hawki..

HOT NEWS