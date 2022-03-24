ECB would rethink end of bond buys in deep recession - Schnabel
03/24/2022 | 05:49pm EDT
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank would reconsider plans to end its bond-buying stimulus programme this summer if the euro zone economy fell into a "deep recession" because of the conflict in Ukraine, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said on Thursday.
"If we now fall into a deep recession due to the Ukraine crisis, we'll have to rethink that," she told a German web show.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Chris Reese)