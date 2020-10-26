Log in
ECCB Encourages the Use of more Online Financial Services

10/26/2020 | 06:25pm EDT

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) and Financial Information Month partners are encouraging persons to use the online services that are available to conduct business, particularly in light of the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Discussing one of the sub-themes for FIM 2020 - ¨Its Happening Online¨ - Business Development and Marketing Officer at the Nevis Co-operative Credit Union Ltd, Jaedee Caines, outlines several options and benefits of conducting business online. Caines said that as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the internet has become an important aspect of daily life. She emphasises that using online services for business transactions saves time and money and reduces the risk of contracting COVID-19 since it limits face to face contact. She also stressed the safety of using less cash.

Caines said that while some people are still skeptical to conduct financial transactions online financial institutions have put a number of safeguards in place as they offer more digital services in response to the pandemic. She advises individuals to protect themselves by not sharing their personal information or using other people's devices to access their accounts.

Disclaimer

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 22:24:02 UTC

