ECCB Governor Offers Advice to Teachers as They Return to Classrooms

As teachers and students return to classrooms after an extended closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), Timothy N. J. Antoine is advising teachers to be guided by three key principles: Decide what story you want to tell; adopt a growth mindset; and let love be your highest goal.

Governor Antoine was at the time delivering the featured address at the Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis Ministry of Education´s Opening Ceremony of the New School Year 2020-2021. He said that it was a special year and as such every teacher and principal must decide from the start what story they wanted to tell; whether they would simple go through the motion, descend into a rut of negativity or rise to the occasion and deliver high quality education to the nation´s children.

Governor Antoine advised the teachers and principals that a growth mindset, which enables one to reframe problems into opportunities, coupled with a genuine love for the teaching profession, would aid them as they navigate these challenging times.

He further told teachers that when they adopt and display these positive traits, they model the positive behaviour for the nation´s children who are looking on and taking their cues from them.

More information is available on this week's episode of ECCB Connects, or on ECCB's social media pages.

-30-