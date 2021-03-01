ECCB Launches ECCB Blog

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) today launched its Blog:Insights Towards Recovery, Resilience and Socio-economic Transformation.

The blog is the newest addition in a series of the ECCB's initiatives aimed at strengthening stakeholder engagement and deepening understanding of the work of the Bank.

Through this platform, the ECCB will share insights on its strategic priorities and projects that touch and concern the wellbeing of citizens and residents of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU). Topics will include Digital Currency, Digital Economy, Financial Stability, Renewable Energy, Food and Nutrition Security, Healthcare, Small Business Development and Tourism.

As our region navigates the COVID-19 pandemic, the blog is intended to provide an avenue for harnessing collective thinking and taking collective action to deliver greater resilience and shared prosperity for the people of the ECCU.

The ECCB invites everyone to subscribe to the ECCB Blog and provide feedback. Visit ECCB Blog at https://www.eccb-centralbank.org/blogs.