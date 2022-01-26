ECCB Shares Advice on How to Achieve Financial Goals

Individuals are encouraged to prepare a plan with specific goals, save, invest, consolidate their debtsand be consistent as they work to achieve their financial goals.

On this week's episode of ECCB Connects, individuals from the ECCB member countries share their financial goals for 2022andInsurance Advisor at Sagicor Life Eastern Caribbean Inc., Quinn Martin, offers advice on how they can achieve their goals and maintain financial health and wellness.

Martin advises that some of the key attributes that will allow people to achieve their financial goals include: having a disciplined attitude; being consistent and having a specific outline for their goals. He emphasizes the importance of proper planning for unpredictable circumstances when "life happens", as in the case of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here to view the full discussion of this week's espisode of ECCB Connects with Martin.

