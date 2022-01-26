Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ECCB Shares Advice on How to Achieve Financial Goals

01/26/2022 | 03:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Individuals are encouraged to prepare a plan with specific goals, save, invest, consolidate their debtsand be consistent as they work to achieve their financial goals.

On this week's episode of ECCB Connects, individuals from the ECCB member countries share their financial goals for 2022andInsurance Advisor at Sagicor Life Eastern Caribbean Inc., Quinn Martin, offers advice on how they can achieve their goals and maintain financial health and wellness.

Martin advises that some of the key attributes that will allow people to achieve their financial goals include: having a disciplined attitude; being consistent and having a specific outline for their goals. He emphasizes the importance of proper planning for unpredictable circumstances when "life happens", as in the case of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here to view the full discussion of this week's espisode of ECCB Connects with Martin.

- 30 -

Disclaimer

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 20:16:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
03:46pElectrolux charges MUSD 85 to Q4 2021 result after arbitration in U.S. tariff case
AQ
03:46pDr. Robin Holmes-Sullivan Named the 26th President of Lewis & Clark College
BU
03:45pMETRO announces the voting results on the election of its directors
AQ
03:40pRIVERVIEW BANCORP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:40pCasperLabs Partners with Megalodon to Launch Dmusic, Streamlining Music Industry with New NFT Platform
NE
03:40pICE REVIEW : Last Minute Support Comes Forth
DJ
03:38pRussia, after E. Ukraine talks, say all parties agree on need for ceasefire
RE
03:37pNONPROFITS : Best Practices for Reclaiming Lapsed Donors
PU
03:37pNEWMARK : Arranges Sale of Industrial Building in Ventura, California for $11 Million
PU
03:37pSOUTHERN STATES BANCSHARES : Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, IBM, Meta, Moderna, Netflix...
2WRAPUP 5-Fed flags rate hike 'soon,' plans for significant balance shee..
3U.S. stocks retreat from initial Fed bump, then pare during Powell Q&A
4Wall Street, oil up as Fed signals rate hikes could come 'soon'
5Investors seek refuge in China as Fed, inflation roil other markets

HOT NEWS