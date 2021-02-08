Log in
ECCB to Release EC Polymer Five-Dollar Note by End of March 2021

02/08/2021 | 02:23pm EST
The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) is projecting that the polymer five-dollar note will be released by the end of March.

The ECCB launched its family of EC polymer notes in May 2019 with the new $50. The $100, $20 and $10 have since been issued. The release of the five-dollar, which was initially projected for September 2020, has been delayed due to a decrease in demand for the note. The Acting Director of the Currency Management Department Rosbert Humphrey, says that although five dollar notes are in circulation more than any other denomination, it is the least demanded note.

Humphrey further explains that the polymer five-dollar notes may not be issued in all of the ECCB member countries at the same time, as the commercial banks in each country have a different level of stock which would determine when the new notes are released.

Humphrey also encourages the public to continue to take care of the EC polymer banknotes. He advises against creasing, crumpling and applying heat, as these actions can compromise the features of the polymer banknotes. 'It's your money, take care of it,' Humphrey says.

Acting Director, Currency Management Department - Rosbert Humphrey shares more: Click to view video

Disclaimer

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 19:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
