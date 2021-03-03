ECFC : Will Hold First Virtual Annual Conference; New Board Members Announced

ECFC, the leading nonprofit organization promoting choice in benefit solutions, will holds its first virtual Annual Conference on March 17-19. ECFC also announced today the election of two new board members.

“Our virtual and highly interactive 40th Annual Conference and the scheduled online Capitol Hill visits represent an outstanding opportunity for our members to get to know the many new legislators as well as have their voices heard in protecting and advancing tax-advantaged benefit choices for working Americans,” said Christa Day, ECFC Executive Director. “We will be addressing many critical issues and topics that can have a significant impact on families including COBRA expansion, dependent care FSAs and COVID-19 legislation.”

In addition to Capitol Hill virtual visits, the 40th Annual Conference will feature in-depth briefings, inside the beltway speakers, regulatory agency and technical panels. Serving as keynote speakers for the Annual Conference will be Debbie Harrison, Director, Regulatory & Government Affairs for Business Group on Health, Janet Trautwein, CEO, National Association of Health Underwriters, and James Klein, President, American Benefits Council. Harrison will address large employer health coverage and strategies for 2021 while Trautwein will provide an insider view of what is going on in Washington, D.C. Klein will discuss potential congressional efforts to change the tax treatment of employer-sponsored benefits as well as how the pandemic will affect employee benefits strategies. Additional session speakers will include:

Jody L. Dietel, ECFC Chair and Senior Vice President, Advocacy and Government Affairs, HealthEquity

David Castagnetti and Sage Eastman, Mehlman Castagnetti Rosen & Thomas, Inc.

John Hickman and Ashley Gillihan, Esq., Alston + Bird, LLP

Representatives of the Internal Revenue Service and the Department of the Treasury

ECFC Board of Director Appointments

The eight ECFC board appointments include two newly elected board members: Sue Sieger and Carolyn Arabolos. Sieger serves as Senior Compliance Consultant for Employee Benefits Corporation. Arabolos is Chief Operating Officer for PayFlex.

“We want to congratulate our newly elected board of director members,” said Day. “Their experience and knowledge will be a real asset for us as we continue to expand our mission of advancing healthcare consumerism.”

Six board members were re-elected to serve another term. They are Chris Erickson, Benefit Extras, Inc.; Jeremy Miller, FSAStore; Chris Byrd, WEX Health; Melody Peterson, Alegeus; Phillip Mason, UMB; and William G. Stuart, Benefits Strategies.

The ECFC Board of Directors consists of 19 members, five of which are elected At-Large. Each serves a three-year term. Terms coincide with the Annual Conference in March. Officers include a Chair, Vice-Chair, Secretary and Treasurer.

About ECFC

ECFC is a leading non-profit organization dedicated to maintaining and expanding employee benefit programs on a tax-advantaged basis. ECFC represents and promotes employee benefit programs through effective lobbying and provides education and awareness to members, compensation practitioners, national opinion leaders and the general public to help advance healthcare consumerism. ECFC, which was founded in 1981 as the Employers Council on Flexible Compensation, is the single organization that focuses its efforts on preserving, protecting and defending the tax-advantaged programs currently available to working families through employer plan sponsors. For more information, visit https://ecfc.org/.

