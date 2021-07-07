Log in
ECG Surpasses $500 Million in Fundings

ECG has provided over $500 million in working capital to over 15,000 small businesses throughout the United States since 2013

Expansion Capital Group today announced it has surpassed over $500 million in fundings provided to small businesses. In 2020, ECG introduced a rebranding campaign called ”Let’s Get Growing” — which has reflected the company’s evolution and growth. ECG has also been named to the Inc 5000 list of fastest growing private companies for three consecutive years and continues to play a significant role supporting the dreams of nationwide entrepreneurs.

Vincent Ney, CEO of ECG, said, “I’m pleased to announce this incredible milestone for our company, our people, and most importantly the entrepreneurs we help support each day. Small businesses have been hit especially hard during the 2020 pandemic. With our growth-oriented capital, we hope our next $500 million will play an even larger role in helping small business owners get their businesses reestablished and back into growth mode.”

About Expansion Capital Group

Expansion Capital Group (ECG) is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD. ECG is a technology-enabled specialty lender that leverages data and analytics to offer customized solutions for small businesses. Thanks to the speed at which ECG’s technology and analytics platform serves its customers, ECG has continuously grown, providing approximately $500 million in working capital to over 15,000 small businesses throughout the United States.


© Business Wire 2021
