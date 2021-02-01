ECI Software Solutions : Names Trevor Gruenewald Chief Executive Officer

Ron Books named Chairman; Sarah Hagan named President and Chief Operating Officer

ECI Software Solutions, a leader in cloud-based business management solutions, today announces the promotions of Trevor Gruenewald to Chief Executive Officer and Sarah Hagan to President and Chief Operating Officer. Ron Books, ECI’s current Chief Executive Officer, will transition to the role of Chairman. As part of this change, Gruenewald and Hagan will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of ECI, while Books will continue to work closely with both the ECI leadership team and ECI’s Board of Directors on driving the strategic mission and vision of the company.

In addition to being responsible for day-to-day management of ECI, Gruenewald will also be responsible for ECI’s overall product and M&A strategy, continuing to position ECI for future growth while staying true to the company’s mission to support SMBs with the technology that they need to sustainably and profitably grow their businesses. Gruenewald has been at ECI since 2009 and is a key member of the senior management team that has consistently driven double digit growth in customers, revenues and profitability. Gruenewald has also been actively involved in driving the M&A strategy at ECI, completing and integrating over 26 acquisitions since he joined.

“ECI is singularly focused on and dedicated to helping our SMB customers get business done,” said Gruenewald. “That focus has led ECI to where it is today, and I am honored to take on the CEO role to lead ECI through its next stage of growth.”

In her new role as President and COO, Hagan will be responsible for overseeing all of ECI’s business units, continuing to build on the strong relationship and collaboration between the business and finance departments that she fostered as ECI’s Chief Financial Officer. Hagan has been a key member of the senior management team for the past three years and has integrated more than 10 acquisitions and driven revenue growth of +20% year over year.

“The last three years have been a very exciting time at ECI, and I know that there is even more in store for us over the coming years,” said Hagan. “I’m thrilled by the opportunity to guide ECI’s operations as we continue to hit new milestones and make life easier for our customers.”

“When I joined ECI in 1999, we were a startup,” said Books. “Together with our employees and customers, we’ve grown into a global organization supporting SMBs around the world. Trevor and Sarah have made a tremendous impact on our company since they joined, and the business couldn’t be in better hands. We’re all very excited about the future ahead.”

About ECI Software Solutions

ECI Software Solutions provides industry-specific business software solutions and services, focusing on cloud-based technologies. For 30+ years, ECI has served small to medium-sized manufacturing, wholesale/retail distribution, building and construction, and field service organizations.

Privately held, ECI is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, USA, with offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, England, the Netherlands, and Australia. For information, email info@ECIsolutions.com, visit www.ECISolutions.com or call (800) 959-3367.

