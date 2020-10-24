ECLAC Economic Commission for Latin America and : How to Follow the Debates of ECLAC's Most Important Intergovernmental Conference on October 26-28

From October 26 through October 28, the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) will hold its thirty-eighth session, the most important biennial meeting of this United Nations regional commission, which has the mandate of contributing to the region's economic, social and environmental development.

The virtual event will be inaugurated on Monday, October 26, at 08:15 a.m. Costa Rica time (GMT -6) by Carlos Alvarado, President of Costa Rica, the country currently holding ECLAC's presidency pro tempore; Miguel Díaz-Canel, President of the Republic of Cuba; António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations; Alicia Bárcena, ECLAC's Executive Secretary; Angel Gurría, Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD); and Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) (via video).

During this gathering - in which representatives of ECLAC's 46 Member States and 14 associate members will participate along with researchers, academics, members of civil society and international officials - the Commission will unveil its position document entitled Building a New Future: Transformative Recovery with Equality and Sustainability.

In addition, ECLAC will present its activities report on the activities carried out by the Commission in 2019 and of the draft programme of work of the ECLAC system, 2022.

On the website specially created for this occasion, https://periododesesiones.cepal.org/38/en, general information on the event may be found along with a detailed programme, reference documents, instructions for accessing interpretation in Spanish, English and French, as well as news, a press kit and links to ECLAC's social media accounts, among other resources.

All of the session's panels will be transmitted live

All media outlets and other organizations are free to replicate the transmission on their own websites.

We will be tweeting in Spanish and English at our two institutional accounts, @cepal_onu and @eclac_un

Over the course of the session's three days, we will publish notable remarks made by participants, who will analyze the current crisis scenario prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic and will debate the need to move towards a transformative recovery with growth, equality and sustainability.

We will share all the news from the gathering through our Facebook pages, along with the main messages delivered by ECLAC's highest authority, Alicia Bárcena.

The entire conference will remain available on our YouTube channels for later consultation.

Photographs of the event will be published on our institutional accounts on Flickr, with the corresponding credits

