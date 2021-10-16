Log in
ECLAC Economic Commission for Latin America and : Latin American and Caribbean Countries Will Analyze the Role of the State's Institutional Framework and of Planning for Development in the Post-Pandemic Recovery

10/16/2021 | 01:52pm EDT
Ministers, deputy ministers and high-level authorities from the region's countries along with representatives of international and United Nations organizations will analyze the role of the State's institutional framework and of planning for development in the post-pandemic recovery, during the Eighteenth Meeting of the Regional Council for Planning (RCP) of the Latin American and Caribbean Institute for Economic and Social Planning (ILPES), which will take place on October 19-21 using a hybrid format, meaning virtual and in person.

Participants in this gathering will analyze the challenges, experiences and prospects related to planning for development in the region amid the crisis prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, along with its role for achieving a post-pandemic recovery with equality and sustainability.

The meeting, which is intergovernmental in nature, will be inaugurated on Tuesday, October 19 at 10:30 a.m. local time in Chile (UTC/GMT -3:00) by Alicia Bárcena, Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC); Héctor Alexander, Minister of Economy and Finance of Panama; and Isaac Alfie, Director of the Office of Planning and Budget (OPP) of Uruguay, in his capacity as Chair of the Regional Council for Planning of ILPES.

In the framework of the meeting, ECLAC will present the position paper Resilient institutions for a transformative post-pandemic recovery in Latin America and the Caribbean: inputs for discussion, in which it proposes that institutions strengthen/develop renewed capacities for confronting present and future crises, such as anticipatory governance, the systematic opening of channels for civic participation and collaborative leadership, among others, and aligning short-term policies aimed at overcoming the pandemic's effects with strategies for structural change based on a big push for economic, social and environmental sustainability in a set of sectors capable of becoming the engines of a new development pattern. The chapters of this report will be the basis for discussion on the three panels to be held during the meeting.

The Regional Council for Planning is the subsidiary body of ECLAC in charge of providing substantive guidance for ILPES' activities, and it is made up of planning ministers or authorities from the United Nations regional commission's Member States.

The Eighteenth Meeting of the Regional Council for Planning will be transmitted online via www.cepal.org and https://live.cepal.org/, and on ECLAC's accounts on Twitter (https://twitter.com/cepal_onu) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/cepal.onu).

The programme of the meeting, along with general information on the event, is available at the website specially created for the gathering.

You will be able to follow all the meeting's details live on ECLAC's social media with the hashtags #planificaciónALC and #planningLAC.

Members of the media are invited to participate in the meeting.

What: Eighteenth Meeting of the Regional Council for Planning (RCP) of ILPES.

Who: Inauguration (Tuesday, October 19, 10:30 local time in Chile, UTC/GMT -3:00):

  • Isaac Alfie, Director of the Office of Planning and Budget (OPP) of Uruguay, in his capacity as Chair of the Regional Council for Planning of ILPES.
  • Héctor Alexander, Minister of Economy and Finance of Panama.
  • Alicia Bárcena, Executive Secretary of ECLAC.

When: Tuesday, October 19 through Thursday, October 21, 2021.

Where: Online transmission via the websites www.cepal.org and https://live.cepal.org/, and on ECLAC's accounts on Twitter (https://twitter.com/cepal_onu) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/cepal.onu).

For queries and to arrange interviews, contact ECLAC's Public Information Unit.

Email: prensa@cepal.org; Telephone: (56 2) 2210 2040.

Disclaimer

ECLAC - Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2021 17:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
