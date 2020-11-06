ECLAC Economic Commission for Latin America and : New ECLAC-ILO Report Examines Labor Market Dynamics in 2020 with an Emphasis on the Situation of Youth

The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) and the International Labour Organization (ILO) will present on Tuesday, November 10, a new edition of their joint report Employment situation in Latin America and the Caribbean. Employment trends in an unprecedented crisis: policy challenges (No. 23, November 2020), which will address labor market dynamics in 2020 and especially the effect that the pandemic has had on young people's employment situation in the region.

The presentation will be made during a simultaneous virtual press conference to be held at 3 p.m. local time in Chile (UTC/GMT -3:00) and led by Alicia Bárcena, ECLAC's Executive Secretary, and Vinícius Pinheiro, the ILO's Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean.

ECLAC has forecast that the crisis stemming from COVID-19 will cause the worst contraction in Gross Domestic Product in the region's history, which has had and will continue to have profound work-related and social consequences. The containment measures adopted by countries in terms of halting economic activities and restricting people's mobility have affected labor markets in Latin America and the Caribbean in ways never seen before, exacerbating the risk of widened employment gaps to the detriment of groups that are already disadvantaged.

In addition to analyzing labor market dynamics in recent months, the joint ECLAC-ILO report indicates that for numerous reasons, women, young people and migrants are among those heavily impacted by the health crisis. More specifically, the second part of the document examines the way in which young people have been affected by the current employment situation.

The full electronic version of this new joint ECLAC-ILO document, along with a press release, will be available as soon as the press conference has concluded on Tuesday, November 10 on ECLAC's and the ILO's websites, along with the webpage of the COVID-19 Observatory in Latin America and the Caribbean.

