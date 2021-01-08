Log in
ECLAC Economic Commission for Latin America and : School of Latin American Development Studies Kicks Off 2021 Activities with a Seminar on Geopolitics, Trade and Economic Integration

01/08/2021 | 11:11am EST
ECLAC's School of Latin American Development Studies will commence its activities in 2021 on Monday, January 11 with an inaugural seminar on geopolitics, trade and economic integration, which will be held virtually.

This is the twenty-first session of the School, which has been bringing postgraduate students from across the world together every year since 2000 to study development-related problems in Latin America and the Caribbean. The School convenes prominent experts and researchers from universities in Latin America, Europe and the United States to offer an analysis (one that is plural and aware of the region's specificities) of policies, economic history and the theoretical models that help to comprehend barriers to development and how to overcome them.

In this edition, as an exceptional measure, the School's classes will be given virtually. Twenty five (25) students of diverse nationalities, from Latin American and European countries, have registered for the courses.

The theme of the inaugural session will be 'Geopolitics, trade and economic integration: Latin America and the Caribbean in the international system.' The event - which will take place in the English language - will begin at 9:30 a.m. local time in Chile (GMT -3) with a presentation of the latest position document from ECLAC's thirty-eighth session, Building a New Future: Transformative Recovery with Equality and Sustainability, given by the Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), Alicia Bárcena.

After that, presentations will be made by Professor Andrés Rivarola of Stockholm University, Director of the Nordic Institute of Latin American Studies, and Professor Neil Foster-McGregor, Deputy Director of the United Nations University's Innovation and Technology Center in Maastricht, the Netherlands.

There will be open access to the inaugural seminar, and those interested can connect to it via the School of Latin American Development Studies' Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cepal.elades.

Journalists are invited to follow the seminar live.

More information, including the event's programme, is available at this link.

What: Inaugural seminar of the School of Latin American Development Studies. 'Geopolitics, trade and economic integration: Latin America and the Caribbean in the international system.'

Who:

  • Alicia Bárcena, ECLAC's Executive Secretary.
  • Andrés Rivarola of Stockholm University, Director of the Nordic Institute of Latin American Studies.
  • Neil Foster-McGregor, Deputy Director of the United Nations University's Innovation and Technology Center in Maastricht, the Netherlands.

When: Monday, January 11, 2021, 9:30 a.m. local time in Chile (GMT -3).

Where: Virtual connection via Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cepal.elades.

ECLAC - Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 16:11:00 UTC

