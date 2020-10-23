ECLAC Economic Commission for Latin America and : The Presidents of Costa Rica and Cuba, along with the UN Secretary-General, Will Inaugurate ECLAC's 38th Session

The presidents of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado, and Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, along with the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, will participate in the inaugural segment of the thirty-eighth sessionof the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), which will take place virtually on October 26-28, 2020.

Additional participants in the event's inauguration will include Alicia Bárcena, ECLAC's Executive Secretary; Angel Gurría, Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD); and Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) (via video).

During the gathering - which will take place under Costa Rica's presidency pro tempore of ECLAC and will bring together representatives of the commission's 46 member countries and 14 associate members - ECLAC's activities in the 2018-2020 biennium will be reviewed and participants will analyze the priorities of the sustainable development agenda in the region in a scenario characterized by the crisis prompted by the pandemic. In addition, policies and proposals for a transformative recovery with growth, equality and sustainability will be put forth.

The Commission will present the region's countries with a proposal for recovery and development oriented towards an inclusive welfare State, a technical shift and a productive transformation associated with environmental sustainability, which would strengthen equality and democracy as the most valuable legacy of modernity. This proposal is contained in the position document entitled Building a New Future: Transformative Recovery with Equality and Sustainability, which will be unveiled by the Executive Secretary, Alicia Bárcena, on Tuesday, October 27.

In addition, ECLAC will present its activities report on the work carried out in the last two years, including by its subsidiary bodies, and participants will define the mandates that will guide its work over the next biennium (2020-2021). In conjunction with this, a dialogue on the post-COVID-19 economic emergency will take place between foreign ministers and other senior authorities from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The session will also bring together researchers and members of civil society, along with academics and officials from nearly 30 intergovernmental, specialized, and the resident coordinators y regional directors of the United Nations System.

The thirty-eighth session of ECLAC will be transmitted online via distinct platforms: the institution's website, the site https://live.cepal.org/and the United Nations regional commission's accounts on Twitter (https://twitter.com/cepal_onu) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/cepal.onu).

You can also follow all the details of the meeting through ECLAC's social media using #COVID19transformativerecovery, #SESeclac2020 and #PoliciesForActionECLAC.

The full programme of the meeting, along with general information, is available on the session's special website:

https://periododesesiones.cepal.org/38/en

More information:

What: Thirty-eighth session of ECLAC. When: Monday, October 26 through Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

Who:

Inauguration, Monday, October 26, 8 a.m. local time in Costa Rica (GMT -6):

Carlos Alvarado, President of Costa Rica

Miguel Díaz-Canel, President of the Republic of Cuba

António Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General

Alicia Bárcena, ECLAC's Executive Secretary

Angel Gurría, Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)

Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) (via video)

Where: Virtual connection via distinct platforms:

For queries related to journalistic coverage of this event, contact ECLAC's Public Information Unit in Santiago, Chile. Email: prensa@cepal.org; Telephone: (56) 22210 2040.