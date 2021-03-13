ECLAC Economic Commission for Latin America and : How to Follow the Fourth Meeting of the Forum of the Countries of Latin America and the Caribbean on Sustainable Development

The fourth meeting of the Forum of the Countries of Latin America and the Caribbean on Sustainable Development will take place virtually on March 15-18 under the presidency of Costa Rica. The objective of this event is to analyze progress on regional implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

It will feature the presence of high-level authorities, such as Carlos Alvarado, the President of Costa Rica, which currently holds ECLAC's presidency pro tempore; Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations; Munir Akram, President of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC); and Alicia Bárcena, Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC).

Participants will include representatives from governments in the region's 33 countries, agencies, funds and programs of the United Nations system, international financial institutions and development banks, regional and subregional integration bodies, civil society, the legislative arena, academia and the private sector - both from countries in Latin America and the Caribbean as well as other regions of the world.

On the meeting's website, https://foroalc2030.cepal.org/2021/en, general information on the event can be found along with the programme, reference documents and press releases and news.

The event's official activities will be transmitted live via the platform live.cepal.org.

Another way to access information on the event is by downloading the mobile app Conferencias de la CEPAL, available on Apple Store and Google Play.

We will be tweeting in English and Spanish from our two institutional accounts, @cepal_onu and @eclac_un, with the hashtags #ForoALC2030 and #LACForum2030. We will also use #CEPAL and #ECLAC, #Agenda2030 and #2030Agenda, #ODS and #SDGs and #desarrollosostenible and #sustainabledevelopment.

On our Facebook pages (https://www.facebook.com/cepal.onu/ and https://www.facebook.com/eclac), we will share diverse information about the meeting.

We will post numerous videos related to the meeting on our YouTube channels, which we will update as the meeting progresses. Subscribe to our channels: https://www.youtube.com/user/CEPALONU and https://www.youtube.com/user/ECLACUN.

Photographs of the event will be published via our institutional accounts on Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/cepal/ and https://www.flickr.com/photos/eclac. Each image will be published with the corresponding credit provided.

