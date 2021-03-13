Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

ECLAC Economic Commission for Latin America and : How to Follow the Fourth Meeting of the Forum of the Countries of Latin America and the Caribbean on Sustainable Development

03/13/2021 | 04:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The fourth meeting of the Forum of the Countries of Latin America and the Caribbean on Sustainable Development will take place virtually on March 15-18 under the presidency of Costa Rica. The objective of this event is to analyze progress on regional implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

It will feature the presence of high-level authorities, such as Carlos Alvarado, the President of Costa Rica, which currently holds ECLAC's presidency pro tempore; Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations; Munir Akram, President of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC); and Alicia Bárcena, Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC).

Participants will include representatives from governments in the region's 33 countries, agencies, funds and programs of the United Nations system, international financial institutions and development banks, regional and subregional integration bodies, civil society, the legislative arena, academia and the private sector - both from countries in Latin America and the Caribbean as well as other regions of the world.

Website

On the meeting's website, https://foroalc2030.cepal.org/2021/en, general information on the event can be found along with the programme, reference documents and press releases and news as well as links to ECLAC's social media. Details on the varied participants will also be available, along with other informational resources.

Live transmission

The event's official activities will be transmitted live via the platform live.cepal.org. Any media outlet or organization is free to replicate the transmission on their own websites.

Mobile application

Another way to access information on the event is by downloading the mobile app Conferencias de la CEPAL, available on Apple Store and Google Play.

Twitter

We will be tweeting in English and Spanish from our two institutional accounts, @cepal_onu and @eclac_un, with the hashtags #ForoALC2030 and #LACForum2030. We will also use #CEPAL and #ECLAC, #Agenda2030 and #2030Agenda, #ODS and #SDGs and #desarrollosostenible and #sustainabledevelopment.

Facebook

On our Facebook pages (https://www.facebook.com/cepal.onu/ and https://www.facebook.com/eclac), we will share diverse information about the meeting.

YouTube

We will post numerous videos related to the meeting on our YouTube channels, which we will update as the meeting progresses. Subscribe to our channels: https://www.youtube.com/user/CEPALONU and https://www.youtube.com/user/ECLACUN.

Flickr

Photographs of the event will be published via our institutional accounts on Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/cepal/ and https://www.flickr.com/photos/eclac. Each image will be published with the corresponding credit provided.

For queries, contact:

ECLAC's Public Information Unit. Email: prensa@cepal.org; Telephone: (56 2) 2210 2040.

Disclaimer

ECLAC - Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean published this content on 13 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2021 21:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:14pBitcoin rises 6.6% to $61,074
RE
04:15pEditor of Germany's Bild steps aside over bullying probe
RE
04:09pECLAC ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR LATIN AMERICA AND  : How to Follow the Fourth Meeting of the Forum of the Countries of Latin America and the Caribbean on Sustainable Development
PU
12:25pLIGHTING UP RURAL COMMUNITIES IN BANGLADESH : The Second Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Development Project
PU
12:00pA sauna in a museum? Only inside Tokyo's teamLab
RE
11:24aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT  : Parliament declares the European Union an ‘‘LGBTIQ Freedom Zone''
PU
10:45aIEG : Bonaccini, gnassi, ferro and cagnoni for the opening of ´sigep exp the digital experience´ internationality and business for dessert & coffee foodservice
PU
10:17aIEA INTERNATIONAL ENERGY AGENCY  : Executive Director and US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm meet to discuss cooperation on energy and climate goals
PU
09:58aBitcoin hits $60,000 in record high
RE
09:55aDutch coronavirus cases rise by more than 6,000 in 24 hours
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin hits $60,000 in record high
2DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Energy shares look for next spark as investors eye recoveri..
3Irish foreign minister says UK guilty of 'perverse nationalism' over U.S. trade
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : U.S. government to respond to SolarWinds hackers in weeks - senior officia..
5SINOLINK SECURITIES CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: China's JD.com in talks to buy stake worth $1.5 billion in brokerag..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ