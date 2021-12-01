ECLAC Presents Report on the Region's Foreign Trade in 2021, amid Post-Pandemic Recovery

The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) will present next Tuesday, December 7, its flagship annual report International Trade Outlook for Latin America and the Caribbean 2021, in which it examines the foreign trade performance of the region's economies during the current year, with the most recent figures available on the impact of COVID-19 and the post-pandemic recovery in the distinct countries.

This edition of the publication consists of three chapters. The first analyzes the evolution of global and regional trade in the last year and their prospects for a post-pandemic recovery. The second chapter examines the challenge of achieving productive autonomy in the region's health industry, and the third offers proposals for defining the contribution of international trade to the new circular economy.

The report will be presented during a virtual press conference held by Alicia Bárcena, ECLAC's Executive Secretary, speaking from Santiago, Chile at 11:00 a.m. local time (UTC/GMT -3:00).

According to the document, the region's trade has exhibited a significant rebound in 2021, but with major differences between countries and subregions. The main regional trade indicators' specific magnitude in recent months will be revealed by Alicia Bárcena at the press conference.

This virtual event will be transmitted live via Zoom at the following link:

https://cepal-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1onYujiLToSa30SEYIMrMQ

Journalists interested in participating must register in advance. They will receive an automated email with instructions for joining.

The press conference will also be transmitted online via the institution's website and its social media accounts on Twitter (@cepal_onu) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/cepal.onu). Journalists will be able to submit their questions ahead of time to the email address conferenciaprensa@cepal.org, and ECLAC's Executive Secretary will respond to them once she has finished presenting the document. Questions will only be taken until 11:30 a.m. local time.

The full electronic version of this new annual report by ECLAC, along with a press release and the presentation by Executive Secretary Alicia Bárcena, will be available on ECLAC's website and on the webpage of the COVID-19 Observatory in Latin America and the Caribbean on Tuesday, December 7, as soon as the press conference has concluded.

