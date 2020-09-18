Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ECM and Cone Drive Integrate PCB Stator Technology Into Their Robotic Joint Actuator Applications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 03:19pm EDT

NEWTON, Mass., Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 

OVERVIEW
ECM and CONE DRIVE (a Division of TIMKEN) recently partnered to integrate ECM's printed circuit board (PCB) stator technology with CONE DRIVE's harmonic drive technology, Harmonic Solutions, to create remarkably small, powerful, integrated actuator packages for robotic applications. CONE DRIVE is a large, multinational, high-tech precision gearing company whose products are widely used in industrial robots, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, medical equipment, and aerospace programs. ECM's PCB Stator motors are used to power fans, pumps, and small vehicles, on land, sea, and air. ECM and CONE DRIVE are working together to create additional robotic joint actuator designs.

BENEFITS
ECM and CONE DRIVE decided to join forces because they each offer technologies that integrate seamlessly into a range of robotic applications to provide compact, efficient, torque-dense solutions. CONE DRIVE's Harmonic Solutions, which utilize harmonic drive technology, paired with ECM's customer-designed flexible form factor, enables compact, lightweight robotic designs that were previously not possible. Combining CONE DRIVE's and ECM's technologies increases motor efficiency, improves battery life for mobile applications, and reduces energy costs for stationary ones. Hollow shaft capabilities of both designs add flexibility to the combined technology packages.

RESULTS
ECM and CONE DRIVE designed and prototyped a hollow shaft robotic joint actuator with a fully integrated CONE DRIVE Harmonic Solution Drive and ECM PCB Stator. The resulting actuator is significantly more efficient at 2/3 the weight and 1/2 the axial length of any previously available integration.

NEXT STEPS
ECM is continuing to work with CONE DRIVE Harmonic Solutions to integrate the combination of harmonic drive technology and PCB Stator technology into a variety of robotic applications including medical, manufacturing, and automation. This breakthrough comes at a time when most major manufacturing, food processing, and logistics firms are seriously considering re-engineering their manufacturing and delivery supply chains.

For more information about integrating PCB Stator tech into your product line, contact info@pcbstator.com or visit pcbstator.com/design-your-own. For more information regarding Cone Drive's gear drive solutions, contact Jeff Breakley at tjablonski@conedrive.com or visit conedrive.com  

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ecm-and-cone-drive-integrate-pcb-stator-technology-into-their-robotic-joint-actuator-applications-301134111.html

SOURCE ECM PCB Stator Technology


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:24pThe Answer to the Electric-Car Conundrum Isn't Elon Musk
DJ
03:22pVIDEO RIVER : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:21pUrgent Fraud Alert Issued for “Stand with Sophie” GoFundMe Page
GL
03:20pMEDIA ADVISORY : Standard Lithium Commences Operations at First-of-Its-Kind Direct Lithium Extraction Plant in Arkansas
GL
03:20pMEDIA ADVISORY : Standard Lithium Commences Operations at First-of-Its-Kind Direct Lithium Extraction Plant in Arkansas
AQ
03:19pDEEP SOUTH RESOURCES : South Closed a First Tranche for $1,373,200 of Its Private Placement
AQ
03:19pECM and Cone Drive Integrate PCB Stator Technology Into Their Robotic Joint Actuator Applications
PR
03:19pStartup Waves and Stonybrook Services
GL
03:15pAIR TRAVEL CONSUMER REPORT : June 2020 and 2nd Quarter 2020 Numbers
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group