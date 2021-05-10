Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ECOWAS Advocacy for the Return of Cultural Property to the Countries of Origin: Commissioner Mamadou Traore holds talks with the Liberian Authorities

05/10/2021 | 12:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ECOWAS Advocacy for the Return of Cultural Property to the Countries of Origin: Commissioner Mamadou Traore holds talks with the Liberian Authorities 10/05/2021Harouna MAYAKI
On the 6th and 7th of May 2021, a mission of the ECOWAS Department of Education Science and Cul-ture, led by acting Commissioner Mamadou Traore, visited Monrovia and had audience with the Li-berian authorities as part of advocacy for the return of African cultural property to their countries of origin.

The first audience was granted by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Liberia, Mr Henri B. Fahnbulleh, and discussions centered on the role of the Foreign Affairs Ministry in the ratification of international texts on cultural heritage, including the 1970 UNESCO Convention and the 1996 UNIDROIT Convention. The minister affirmed his country's commitment towards the ratifi-cation of the texts.
[Link]
During the second audience with the Minister of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism, Mr Ledg-erhood J. Rennie, and the Deputy Minister of Cultural Affairs and Tourism, Mr Lance K. Gbagonyon, discussions centered on the legal framework of the cultural heritage and the steps underway for the ratification of the 1970 UNESCO Convention and the 1995 UNIDROIT Convention. The Liberian Infor-mation Minister and the ECOWAS acting Commissioner for Education Science and Culture agreed to convene a stakeholder workshop to create awareness and encourage ownership of the conventions and the ECOWAS 2019-2023 Action Plan for the Return of Cultural Objects to their Countries of Origin. They further agreed on the need to develop domestic tourism by setting up a cross-border tour between Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea.
[Link]
Finally, Commissioner Mamadou Traore was granted audience with the Deputy Minister for Codifi-cation at Liberia's Ministry of Justice, Mr Nyenati Tuan. The discussion centered on the depart-ment's assistance in the restitution of cultural objects, as it relates to the legal aspect. Another mat-ter equally raised was the role of the Ministry of Justice in the ratification of the 1970 UNESCO Con-vention and 1995 UNIDROIT Convention, which is vital to the return of cultural objects.

Throughout the different meetings, Commissioner Mamadou Traore was accompanied by Mr Na-thaniel B. Walker, Office of the Special Representative of the ECOWAS Commission President in Li-beria, Mr Benedict Roberts, Head of the ECOWAS National Unit in Liberia and Dr Raguidissida Emile Zida, Head of Cultural Division of the ECOWAS Commission Department of Education, Science and Culture.

Post navigation
Share on :

Disclaimer

ECOWAS - Economic Community of West African States published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 16:45:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:05pAvalon Reports on Separation Rapids Lithium Project Progress as Lithium Prices Continue to Rise
NE
01:04pAKSA ENERJI ÜRETIM  : 31.03.2021 CMB Report
PU
01:04pMerritt 7 Announces Nearly 50,000 Square Feet in Leases in Q1 2021
GL
01:02pDOUBLEVIEW GOLD  : Significant Cobalt Recovery a Major Upgrade at the Hat Copper-Gold-Cobalt Deposit in the Golden Triangle
PU
01:02pFERRARI N.V. : Periodic report on the buyback program
GL
01:02pPATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE  : Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres
DJ
01:02pEVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES  : Connected Virtual Event Returns with Slate of New Cloud and Remote Production Solutions
PU
01:02pFlywire Charitable Foundation Launches New Scholarships for Global Students
GL
01:01pCENTERRA GOLD  : Kyrgyzstan hits Canadian gold mine operator with $3.1bn fine and unveils law on state takeovers of companies
AQ
01:01pS&P GLOBAL  : Hosts ESG-focused Hackathon with Claremont Colleges Consortium
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SpaceX accepts dogecoin as payment to launch lunar mission next year
2TODAY ON WALL STREET: Bad news is good news
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4Stocks cheer prospects for low rates, copper shines
5Second-biggest cryptocurrency ethereum breaks $4,000 to hit record high

HOT NEWS